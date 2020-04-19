Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 44 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district; tally rises to 364

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra''s Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease, authorities said on Sunday. One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.

So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan- Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.

Check complete list:

Thane 18 2 Thane Muncipal Corporation 116 2 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 65 3 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 73 2 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 4 0 Mira Bhayandar 64 2

