Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 27 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 350

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 350 after 27 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin issued stated. The state has so far seen four deaths due to the virus. A 39-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Koderma district a senior official said. The swab samples of the man, who died on May 21, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, Koderma District Assistant Chief Medical Officer A B Prasad said. The deceased had returned from Mumbai recently.

At least 141 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 205 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 40.28 per cent as against the national rate of 41.38 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the mortality rate is 1.14 per cent as against the national rate of 2.97 per cent.

A total of 84.868 people are in various insitutional quarantine centres across the state and 2,27,396 people are under home quarantine, it added.

