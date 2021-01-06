Image Source : PTI India records 18,088 new COVID cases, 264 deaths in a day; recoveries inches closer to 1-crore mark

India recorded as many as 18,088 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,03,74,932, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With 264 new fatalities, the death toll increased to 1,50,114, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. There are 2,27,546 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 17,74,63,405 samples have been tested up to January 4 with 9,31,408 samples being tested on Monday.

India coronavirus statewise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 4856 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3038 873427 7122 3 Arunachal Pradesh 79 16609 56 4 Assam 3075 212249 1057 5 Bihar 4351 247929 1415 6 Chandigarh 240 19464 322 7 Chhattisgarh 9111 271988 3437 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 3370 2 9 Delhi 4562 612527 10609 10 Goa 860 49811 744 11 Gujarat 8830 235426 4325 12 Haryana 2692 257952 2927 13 Himachal Pradesh 1439 53523 948 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2600 117426 1897 15 Jharkhand 1422 113380 1038 16 Karnataka 9656 901579 12118 17 Kerala 63993 717311 3184 18 Ladakh 235 9215 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8427 233229 3662 20 Maharashtra 50223 1850189 49759 21 Manipur 442 27613 363 22 Meghalaya 149 13216 141 23 Mizoram 86 4153 8 24 Nagaland 144 11714 79 25 Odisha 2025 326778 1887 26 Puducherry 373 37292 635 27 Punjab 2983 159265 5404 28 Rajasthan 7830 300126 2719 29 Sikkim 493 5316 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7808 802385 12177 31 Telengana 4982 281872 1556 32 Tripura 64 32835 387 33 Uttarakhand 3717 87105 1544 34 Uttar Pradesh 12286 568892 8433 35 West Bengal 9293 537250 9841 Total# 227546 9997272 150114

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

