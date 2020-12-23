India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 333 death in 24 hrs; active caseload falls to 2.86%

India on Wednesday added 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at 1,00,99,066. The number of Covid-related deaths reported in 24 hours was 333, taking the total to 1,46,444.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 2.86 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh. There are 2,89,240 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remained the worst-hit states in the country.
Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|82
|4749
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3978
|868279
|7082
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|222
|16379
|56
|4
|Assam
|3483
|211078
|1024
|5
|Bihar
|5030
|240716
|1362
|6
|Chandigarh
|364
|18508
|312
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|15879
|250766
|3212
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|3357
|2
|9
|Delhi
|8735
|599683
|10329
|10
|Goa
|947
|48567
|725
|11
|Gujarat
|11397
|221602
|4248
|12
|Haryana
|5387
|250502
|2842
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4791
|47275
|889
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3646
|113307
|1850
|15
|Jharkhand
|1635
|110758
|1014
|16
|Karnataka
|14012
|885341
|12029
|17
|Kerala
|61635
|650836
|2870
|18
|Ladakh
|270
|8901
|125
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10994
|218828
|3502
|20
|Maharashtra
|59502
|1794080
|48876
|21
|Manipur
|1458
|25928
|337
|22
|Meghalaya
|430
|12735
|134
|23
|Mizoram
|145
|3989
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|417
|11373
|76
|25
|Odisha
|2728
|322344
|1843
|26
|Puducherry
|360
|36822
|629
|27
|Punjab
|5053
|153382
|5230
|28
|Rajasthan
|11601
|286481
|2634
|29
|Sikkim
|378
|5108
|124
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9391
|787611
|12012
|31
|Telengana
|6627
|274833
|1522
|32
|Tripura
|207
|32613
|383
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5512
|80425
|1439
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|16691
|551917
|8224
|35
|West Bengal
|16248
|514309
|9439
|Total#
|289240
|9663382
|146444