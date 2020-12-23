India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 333 death in 24 hrs; active caseload falls to 2.86%

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new COVID-19 cases, XXX death in 24 hrs; active caseload falls to XXX%

India on Wednesday added 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at 1,00,99,066. The number of Covid-related deaths reported in 24 hours was 333, taking the total to 1,46,444.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 2.86 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh. There are 2,89,240 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remained the worst-hit states in the country.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 82 4749 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3978 868279 7082 3 Arunachal Pradesh 222 16379 56 4 Assam 3483 211078 1024 5 Bihar 5030 240716 1362 6 Chandigarh 364 18508 312 7 Chhattisgarh 15879 250766 3212 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3357 2 9 Delhi 8735 599683 10329 10 Goa 947 48567 725 11 Gujarat 11397 221602 4248 12 Haryana 5387 250502 2842 13 Himachal Pradesh 4791 47275 889 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3646 113307 1850 15 Jharkhand 1635 110758 1014 16 Karnataka 14012 885341 12029 17 Kerala 61635 650836 2870 18 Ladakh 270 8901 125 19 Madhya Pradesh 10994 218828 3502 20 Maharashtra 59502 1794080 48876 21 Manipur 1458 25928 337 22 Meghalaya 430 12735 134 23 Mizoram 145 3989 7 24 Nagaland 417 11373 76 25 Odisha 2728 322344 1843 26 Puducherry 360 36822 629 27 Punjab 5053 153382 5230 28 Rajasthan 11601 286481 2634 29 Sikkim 378 5108 124 30 Tamil Nadu 9391 787611 12012 31 Telengana 6627 274833 1522 32 Tripura 207 32613 383 33 Uttarakhand 5512 80425 1439 34 Uttar Pradesh 16691 551917 8224 35 West Bengal 16248 514309 9439 Total# 289240 9663382 146444

