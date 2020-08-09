Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

    India coronavirus cases have crossed 21.53 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated and 43,379 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 64,399 new positive cases and 861 deaths. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2020 10:05 IST
64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark.
Image Source : AP

64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 21.53 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated and 43,379 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 64,399 new positive cases and 861 deaths.

Meanwhile, Brazil has registered over 100,000 deaths and more than 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has reported. The Ministry of Health on Saturday stated that in the last 24 hours, 905 more deaths and 49,970 new cases were reported, bringing the national death toll to 100,477 and total caseload to 3,012,412, Xinhua reported. 

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53  500 75  20
2 Andhra Pradesh 85486 832  129615 9151  1939 97 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 684 36  1430 104  3  
4 Assam 16983 428  40591 1782  140
5 Bihar 26669 216  48243 3761  382 13 
6 Chandigarh 530 872 52  24
7 Chhattisgarh 3072 70  8582 263  89
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 1037 23  2  
9 Delhi 10667 258  129362 1130  4098 16 
10 Goa 2332 50  5802 207  72
11 Gujarat 14386 57  52855 1135  2628 23 
12 Haryana 6338 195  34031 587  474
13 Himachal Pradesh 1169 13  2081 127  14  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7264 16667 449  459 10 
15 Jharkhand 8816 107  8123 732  155
16 Karnataka 79773 2079  89238 5006  3091 93 
17 Kerala 12152 299  20862 1715  106
18 Ladakh 416 1214 20  9  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8827 112  28353 732  977 15 
20 Maharashtra 147355 1466  338362 11081  17367 275 
21 Manipur 1697 167  1927 11
22 Meghalaya 594 423 12  6
23 Mizoram 297 20  296 0  
24 Nagaland 1785 41  896 72  7  
25 Odisha 13692 87  30242 1544  259 12 
26 Puducherry 1989 116  3054 140  80
27 Punjab 7486 135  14880 840  562 23 
28 Rajasthan 13387 192  37163 968  778 11 
29 Sikkim 389 58  470 64  1  
30 Tamil Nadu 53481 722  232618 5043  4808 118 
31 Telengana 22869 301  55999 1669  627 12 
32 Tripura 1929 51  4176 92  41
33 Uttarakhand 3322 264  5963 232  117
34 Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614  69833 2999  2028 47 
35 West Bengal 25486 834  65124 2064  2005 51 
Total# 628747 9659  1480884 53879  43379 861 

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X