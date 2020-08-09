64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 21.53 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated and 43,379 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 64,399 new positive cases and 861 deaths.
Meanwhile, Brazil has registered over 100,000 deaths and more than 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has reported. The Ministry of Health on Saturday stated that in the last 24 hours, 905 more deaths and 49,970 new cases were reported, bringing the national death toll to 100,477 and total caseload to 3,012,412, Xinhua reported.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|831
|53
|500
|75
|20
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85486
|832
|129615
|9151
|1939
|97
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|684
|36
|1430
|104
|3
|4
|Assam
|16983
|428
|40591
|1782
|140
|8
|5
|Bihar
|26669
|216
|48243
|3761
|382
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|530
|1
|872
|52
|24
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3072
|70
|8582
|263
|89
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|417
|4
|1037
|23
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10667
|258
|129362
|1130
|4098
|16
|10
|Goa
|2332
|50
|5802
|207
|72
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14386
|57
|52855
|1135
|2628
|23
|12
|Haryana
|6338
|195
|34031
|587
|474
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1169
|13
|2081
|127
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7264
|4
|16667
|449
|459
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|8816
|107
|8123
|732
|155
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|79773
|2079
|89238
|5006
|3091
|93
|17
|Kerala
|12152
|299
|20862
|1715
|106
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|416
|5
|1214
|20
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8827
|112
|28353
|732
|977
|15
|20
|Maharashtra
|147355
|1466
|338362
|11081
|17367
|275
|21
|Manipur
|1697
|167
|1927
|1
|11
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|594
|4
|423
|12
|6
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|297
|20
|296
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1785
|41
|896
|72
|7
|25
|Odisha
|13692
|87
|30242
|1544
|259
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|1989
|116
|3054
|140
|80
|5
|27
|Punjab
|7486
|135
|14880
|840
|562
|23
|28
|Rajasthan
|13387
|192
|37163
|968
|778
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|389
|58
|470
|64
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53481
|722
|232618
|5043
|4808
|118
|31
|Telengana
|22869
|301
|55999
|1669
|627
|12
|32
|Tripura
|1929
|51
|4176
|92
|41
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3322
|264
|5963
|232
|117
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|46177
|1614
|69833
|2999
|2028
|47
|35
|West Bengal
|25486
|834
|65124
|2064
|2005
|51
|Total#
|628747
|9659
|1480884
|53879
|43379
|861
(With inputs from IANS)