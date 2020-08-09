64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP 64,399 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 21.53 lakh-mark.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 21.53 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated and 43,379 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 64,399 new positive cases and 861 deaths.

Meanwhile, Brazil has registered over 100,000 deaths and more than 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has reported. The Ministry of Health on Saturday stated that in the last 24 hours, 905 more deaths and 49,970 new cases were reported, bringing the national death toll to 100,477 and total caseload to 3,012,412, Xinhua reported.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53 500 75 20 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 85486 832 129615 9151 1939 97 3 Arunachal Pradesh 684 36 1430 104 3 4 Assam 16983 428 40591 1782 140 8 5 Bihar 26669 216 48243 3761 382 13 6 Chandigarh 530 1 872 52 24 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3072 70 8582 263 89 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 4 1037 23 2 9 Delhi 10667 258 129362 1130 4098 16 10 Goa 2332 50 5802 207 72 2 11 Gujarat 14386 57 52855 1135 2628 23 12 Haryana 6338 195 34031 587 474 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1169 13 2081 127 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7264 4 16667 449 459 10 15 Jharkhand 8816 107 8123 732 155 4 16 Karnataka 79773 2079 89238 5006 3091 93 17 Kerala 12152 299 20862 1715 106 4 18 Ladakh 416 5 1214 20 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 8827 112 28353 732 977 15 20 Maharashtra 147355 1466 338362 11081 17367 275 21 Manipur 1697 167 1927 1 11 1 22 Meghalaya 594 4 423 12 6 1 23 Mizoram 297 20 296 7 0 24 Nagaland 1785 41 896 72 7 25 Odisha 13692 87 30242 1544 259 12 26 Puducherry 1989 116 3054 140 80 5 27 Punjab 7486 135 14880 840 562 23 28 Rajasthan 13387 192 37163 968 778 11 29 Sikkim 389 58 470 64 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53481 722 232618 5043 4808 118 31 Telengana 22869 301 55999 1669 627 12 32 Tripura 1929 51 4176 92 41 4 33 Uttarakhand 3322 264 5963 232 117 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614 69833 2999 2028 47 35 West Bengal 25486 834 65124 2064 2005 51 Total# 628747 9659 1480884 53879 43379 861

(With inputs from IANS)

