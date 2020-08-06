56,282 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.64 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.64 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 56,282 new positive cases and 904 deaths. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 706,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,908,254), and is followed by Russia (864,948), South Africa (529,877), Mexico (456,100), Peru (439,890), Chile (364,723), Colombia (334,979), Iran (317,483), the UK (307,258), Spain (305,767), Saudi Arabia (282,824), Pakistan (281,136), Italy (248,803), Bangladesh (246,674), Turkey (236,112), France (228,576), Argentina (220,682), Germany (214,113), Iraq (137,556), Canada (120,033), Indonesia (116,871), Philippines (115,980) and Qatar (111,805), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|687
|48
|326
|49
|14
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|80426
|1322
|104354
|8729
|1681
|77
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|642
|40
|1210
|105
|3
|4
|Assam
|14432
|807
|35892
|1471
|121
|6
|5
|Bihar
|22001
|908
|42414
|2066
|355
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|535
|64
|715
|20
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2465
|55
|7871
|258
|71
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|960
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10072
|175
|126116
|890
|4044
|11
|10
|Goa
|2072
|171
|5287
|173
|64
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14680
|10
|49433
|1057
|2556
|23
|12
|Haryana
|6133
|11
|31960
|734
|455
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1140
|15
|1762
|52
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7285
|162
|15244
|388
|426
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|9049
|401
|5703
|539
|136
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|73966
|112
|74679
|5407
|2804
|100
|17
|Kerala
|11524
|46
|17533
|1234
|94
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|421
|21
|1164
|37
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8741
|15
|26064
|650
|929
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|146268
|3810
|305521
|6165
|16476
|334
|21
|Manipur
|1224
|27
|1862
|48
|7
|22
|Meghalaya
|594
|12
|330
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|251
|29
|286
|4
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1807
|66
|685
|26
|6
|1
|25
|Odisha
|13055
|73
|25738
|1255
|225
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|1700
|148
|2668
|131
|65
|7
|27
|Punjab
|6422
|360
|12943
|452
|491
|29
|28
|Rajasthan
|12678
|437
|33849
|1017
|745
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|496
|13
|303
|4
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54184
|968
|214815
|6031
|4461
|112
|31
|Telengana
|20358
|790
|52103
|1289
|589
|13
|32
|Tripura
|1901
|28
|3793
|68
|31
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2923
|143
|5233
|386
|98
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|41973
|751
|60558
|3287
|1857
|40
|35
|West Bengal
|22992
|677
|58962
|2078
|1846
|61
|Total#
|595501
|9257
|1328336
|46121
|40699
|904
