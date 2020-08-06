56,282 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.64 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Health workers collect swab sample of a person at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study camp as part of Operation Open Skies, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.64 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 56,282 new positive cases and 904 deaths. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 706,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,908,254), and is followed by Russia (864,948), South Africa (529,877), Mexico (456,100), Peru (439,890), Chile (364,723), Colombia (334,979), Iran (317,483), the UK (307,258), Spain (305,767), Saudi Arabia (282,824), Pakistan (281,136), Italy (248,803), Bangladesh (246,674), Turkey (236,112), France (228,576), Argentina (220,682), Germany (214,113), Iraq (137,556), Canada (120,033), Indonesia (116,871), Philippines (115,980) and Qatar (111,805), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 48 326 49 14 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 80426 1322 104354 8729 1681 77 3 Arunachal Pradesh 642 40 1210 105 3 4 Assam 14432 807 35892 1471 121 6 5 Bihar 22001 908 42414 2066 355 8 6 Chandigarh 535 64 715 20 7 Chhattisgarh 2465 55 7871 258 71 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 960 41 2 9 Delhi 10072 175 126116 890 4044 11 10 Goa 2072 171 5287 173 64 4 11 Gujarat 14680 10 49433 1057 2556 23 12 Haryana 6133 11 31960 734 455 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1140 15 1762 52 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7285 162 15244 388 426 9 15 Jharkhand 9049 401 5703 539 136 8 16 Karnataka 73966 112 74679 5407 2804 100 17 Kerala 11524 46 17533 1234 94 7 18 Ladakh 421 21 1164 37 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 8741 15 26064 650 929 17 20 Maharashtra 146268 3810 305521 6165 16476 334 21 Manipur 1224 27 1862 48 7 22 Meghalaya 594 12 330 5 23 Mizoram 251 29 286 4 0 24 Nagaland 1807 66 685 26 6 1 25 Odisha 13055 73 25738 1255 225 9 26 Puducherry 1700 148 2668 131 65 7 27 Punjab 6422 360 12943 452 491 29 28 Rajasthan 12678 437 33849 1017 745 13 29 Sikkim 496 13 303 4 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54184 968 214815 6031 4461 112 31 Telengana 20358 790 52103 1289 589 13 32 Tripura 1901 28 3793 68 31 1 33 Uttarakhand 2923 143 5233 386 98 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 41973 751 60558 3287 1857 40 35 West Bengal 22992 677 58962 2078 1846 61 Total# 595501 9257 1328336 46121 40699 904 (With inputs from IANS)

