  56,282 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.64 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.64 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2020 10:45 IST
Health workers collect swab sample of a person at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study
Health workers collect swab sample of a person at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study camp as part of Operation Open Skies, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.64 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337  cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 56,282 new positive cases and 904 deaths. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 706,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,908,254), and is followed by Russia (864,948), South Africa (529,877), Mexico (456,100), Peru (439,890), Chile (364,723), Colombia (334,979), Iran (317,483), the UK (307,258), Spain (305,767), Saudi Arabia (282,824), Pakistan (281,136), Italy (248,803), Bangladesh (246,674), Turkey (236,112), France (228,576), Argentina (220,682), Germany (214,113), Iraq (137,556), Canada (120,033), Indonesia (116,871), Philippines (115,980) and Qatar (111,805), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 48  326 49  14
2 Andhra Pradesh 80426 1322  104354 8729  1681 77 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 642 40  1210 105  3  
4 Assam 14432 807  35892 1471  121
5 Bihar 22001 908  42414 2066  355
6 Chandigarh 535 64  715   20  
7 Chhattisgarh 2465 55  7871 258  71
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404   960 41  2  
9 Delhi 10072 175  126116 890  4044 11 
10 Goa 2072 171  5287 173  64
11 Gujarat 14680 10  49433 1057  2556 23 
12 Haryana 6133 11  31960 734  455
13 Himachal Pradesh 1140 15  1762 52  14  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7285 162  15244 388  426
15 Jharkhand 9049 401  5703 539  136
16 Karnataka 73966 112  74679 5407  2804 100 
17 Kerala 11524 46  17533 1234  94
18 Ladakh 421 21  1164 37  7  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8741 15  26064 650  929 17 
20 Maharashtra 146268 3810  305521 6165  16476 334 
21 Manipur 1224 27  1862 48  7  
22 Meghalaya 594 12  330   5  
23 Mizoram 251 29  286 0  
24 Nagaland 1807 66  685 26  6
25 Odisha 13055 73  25738 1255  225
26 Puducherry 1700 148  2668 131  65
27 Punjab 6422 360  12943 452  491 29 
28 Rajasthan 12678 437  33849 1017  745 13 
29 Sikkim 496 13  303 1  
30 Tamil Nadu 54184 968  214815 6031  4461 112 
31 Telengana 20358 790  52103 1289  589 13 
32 Tripura 1901 28  3793 68  31
33 Uttarakhand 2923 143  5233 386  98
34 Uttar Pradesh 41973 751  60558 3287  1857 40 
35 West Bengal 22992 677  58962 2078  1846 61 
Total# 595501 9257  1328336 46121  40699 904 

(With inputs from IANS)

