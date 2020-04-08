5274 patients, 149 dead: Check statewise tally of coronavirus cases in India

India's coronavirus cases went up to 5274 on Wednesday, according to an update published at 6 PM. The tally includes 4714 active cases, 149 deaths and 411 of those who either migrated, discharged or cured. With 1018 cases, Maharashtra topped the list of states with the maximum number of COVID-19 patients. 64 were reported dead in the state while 79 either cured, discharged or migrated. Next to Maharashtra stood Tamil Nadu with 690 cases and seven deaths. Delhi was in third place with 576 cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.
CHECK STATEWISE TALLY OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA
|S.NO.
|STATE/UT
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 71 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATH
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|305
|5
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|27
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|576
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|165
|25
|13
|11
|Haryana
|147
|28
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|116
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|175
|25
|4
|16
|Kerala
|336
|70
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|229
|0
|13
|19
|Maharashtra
|1018
|79
|64
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|91
|4
|7
|25
|Rajasthan
|328
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|690
|19
|7
|27
|Telengana
|427
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|31
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|343
|26
|3
|31
|West Bengal
|99
|13
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5274*
|411
|149
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation