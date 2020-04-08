5274 patients, 149 dead: Check statewise tally of coronavirus cases in India

Image Source : File Image

India's coronavirus cases went up to 5274 on Wednesday, according to an update published at 6 PM. The tally includes 4714 active cases, 149 deaths and 411 of those who either migrated, discharged or cured. With 1018 cases, Maharashtra topped the list of states with the maximum number of COVID-19 patients. 64 were reported dead in the state while 79 either cured, discharged or migrated. Next to Maharashtra stood Tamil Nadu with 690 cases and seven deaths. Delhi was in third place with 576 cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.

S.NO. STATE/UT TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 71 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATH 1 Andhra Pradesh 305 5 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 27 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 576 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 165 25 13 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 116 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 175 25 4 16 Kerala 336 70 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1018 79 64 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 91 4 7 25 Rajasthan 328 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 690 19 7 27 Telengana 427 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 343 26 3 31 West Bengal 99 13 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5274* 411 149 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

