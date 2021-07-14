India records 38,792 new COVID cases, 624 deaths; active cases at 4,29,946

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Guwahati: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive

India recorded 38,792 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 624 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 41,000 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,01,04,720. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,09,46,074 with 4,29,946 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,11,408.

A total of 38,76,97,935 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 2 7355 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 27195 1485 1884202 3041 13024 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3918 200 36274 364 191 2 4 Assam 20941 378 510432 2916 4865 37 5 Bihar 789 56 712947 127 9619 1 6 Chandigarh 93 3 60939 13 809 7 Chhattisgarh 4517 267 980275 564 13478 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 4 10563 6 4 9 Delhi 693 50 1409417 92 25018 3 10 Goa 1770 78 163957 186 3097 11 Gujarat 801 130 813399 161 10074 1 12 Haryana 902 37 758849 59 9556 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1207 40 199020 132 3492 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2709 293 311782 448 4357 15 Jharkhand 390 21 340862 64 5119 16 Karnataka 34881 1879 2801907 3204 35896 61 17 Kerala 111578 3749 2946870 11447 14686 100 18 Ladakh 104 6 19894 15 206 19 Lakshadweep 120 41 9851 48 49 20 Madhya Pradesh*** 415 780735 10506 1481 21 Maharashtra 111622 7820 5927756 15277 126024 146 22 Manipur 7520 285 69814 590 1287 15 23 Meghalaya 4110 255 49830 523 913 5 24 Mizoram 4787 332 19803 185 112 2 25 Nagaland 959 12 24582 84 511 4 26 Odisha 21683 1007 915400 2937 4662 63 27 Puducherry 1413 92 115873 171 1771 2 28 Punjab 1494 89 580027 198 16193 7 29 Rajasthan 661 41 943553 74 8945 30 Sikkim 2225 42 19855 130 317 2 31 Tamil Nadu 31819 488 2456165 3104 33454 36 32 Telangana 10148 168 618496 858 3735 6 33 Tripura 4245 145 66353 419 717 2 34 Uttarakhand 932 162 332957 211 7341 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 1576 18 1683170 112 22700 2 36 West Bengal 14531 370 1480556 1244 17927 11 Total# 432778 18121 30063720 49007 410784 2020

Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

"We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India.

In recent week, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the Indian government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.

Latest India News