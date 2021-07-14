India records 38,792 new COVID cases, 624 deaths; active cases at 4,29,946

India recorded 38,792 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 624 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 41,000 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,01,04,720. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,09,46,074 with 4,29,946 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,11,408.
A total of 38,76,97,935 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|2
|7355
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|27195
|1485
|1884202
|3041
|13024
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3918
|200
|36274
|364
|191
|2
|4
|Assam
|20941
|378
|510432
|2916
|4865
|37
|5
|Bihar
|789
|56
|712947
|127
|9619
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|93
|3
|60939
|13
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4517
|267
|980275
|564
|13478
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|4
|10563
|6
|4
|9
|Delhi
|693
|50
|1409417
|92
|25018
|3
|10
|Goa
|1770
|78
|163957
|186
|3097
|11
|Gujarat
|801
|130
|813399
|161
|10074
|1
|12
|Haryana
|902
|37
|758849
|59
|9556
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1207
|40
|199020
|132
|3492
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2709
|293
|311782
|448
|4357
|15
|Jharkhand
|390
|21
|340862
|64
|5119
|16
|Karnataka
|34881
|1879
|2801907
|3204
|35896
|61
|17
|Kerala
|111578
|3749
|2946870
|11447
|14686
|100
|18
|Ladakh
|104
|6
|19894
|15
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|120
|41
|9851
|48
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh***
|415
|780735
|10506
|1481
|21
|Maharashtra
|111622
|7820
|5927756
|15277
|126024
|146
|22
|Manipur
|7520
|285
|69814
|590
|1287
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|4110
|255
|49830
|523
|913
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|4787
|332
|19803
|185
|112
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|959
|12
|24582
|84
|511
|4
|26
|Odisha
|21683
|1007
|915400
|2937
|4662
|63
|27
|Puducherry
|1413
|92
|115873
|171
|1771
|2
|28
|Punjab
|1494
|89
|580027
|198
|16193
|7
|29
|Rajasthan
|661
|41
|943553
|74
|8945
|30
|Sikkim
|2225
|42
|19855
|130
|317
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|31819
|488
|2456165
|3104
|33454
|36
|32
|Telangana
|10148
|168
|618496
|858
|3735
|6
|33
|Tripura
|4245
|145
|66353
|419
|717
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|932
|162
|332957
|211
|7341
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1576
|18
|1683170
|112
|22700
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|14531
|370
|1480556
|1244
|17927
|11
|Total#
|432778
|18121
|30063720
|49007
|410784
|2020
Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.
"We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India.
In recent week, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the Indian government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.