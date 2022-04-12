India logs 796 fresh COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
     
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has now reached 1,85,90,68,616.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2022 9:14 IST
Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities
  • The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections
  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent

India logged 796 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 10,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,04,329, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

 
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has now reached 1,85,90,68,616. 
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
 
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
 
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 43 14  2304841 16  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64190   296      
4 Assam 1350 716210   6639      
5 Bihar 16   818222 12256      
6 Chandigarh 16 90764 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 41 1138133 12  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 601 1839622 144  26157      
10 Goa 19 241495   3832      
11 Gujarat 148 19  1212992 16  10942      
12 Haryana 418 974896 56  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 61 280444 15  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 79 13  449060 13  4750      
15 Jharkhand 10 429840 5315      
16 Karnataka 1488 3904491 29  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2965 87  6464775 265  68383 15 18
18 Ladakh 12 27996   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 51 1030423 10735      
21 Maharashtra 732 46  7726663 87  147816      
22 Manipur 38 135004 12  2120      
23 Meghalaya 15   92176   1593      
24 Mizoram 828 33  224215 115  689   1
25 Nagaland 5 34716 759      
26 Odisha 185 20  1278548 32  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 61 741407 17742      
29 Rajasthan 77 1273482 9552      
30 Sikkim 2 38690 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 229 3414858 27  38025      
32 Telangana 213 787198 25  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 451 429154 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 293 2047307 17  23499      
36 West Bengal 437 20  1996058 33  21200      
Total# 10889 169  42504329 946  521710 15 19

