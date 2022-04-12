Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 796 fresh COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections

The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent

India logged 796 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 10,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,04,329, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has now reached 1,85,90,68,616.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 43 14 2304841 16 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 64190 296 4 Assam 1350 1 716210 6639 5 Bihar 16 818222 1 12256 6 Chandigarh 16 3 90764 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 41 6 1138133 12 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 601 7 1839622 144 26157 10 Goa 19 2 241495 3832 11 Gujarat 148 19 1212992 16 10942 12 Haryana 418 2 974896 56 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 61 7 280444 15 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 79 13 449060 13 4750 15 Jharkhand 10 5 429840 6 5315 16 Karnataka 1488 5 3904491 29 40057 17 Kerala*** 2965 87 6464775 265 68383 3 15 18 18 Ladakh 12 2 27996 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 51 1 1030423 3 10735 21 Maharashtra 732 46 7726663 87 147816 22 Manipur 38 6 135004 12 2120 23 Meghalaya 15 92176 1593 24 Mizoram 828 33 224215 115 689 1 1 25 Nagaland 5 2 34716 2 759 26 Odisha 185 20 1278548 32 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 61 5 741407 4 17742 29 Rajasthan 77 1 1273482 9 9552 30 Sikkim 2 1 38690 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 229 1 3414858 27 38025 32 Telangana 213 1 787198 25 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 451 3 429154 5 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 293 3 2047307 17 23499 36 West Bengal 437 20 1996058 33 21200 Total# 10889 169 42504329 946 521710 4 15 19

Also Read | No reason to worry until new Covid 'variant of concern' detected, says Delhi Health Minister

Latest India News