India records 2.40 lakh new new COVID cases; 3,55,102 recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded 2,40,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,741 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,55,102 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,34,25,467. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,65,30,132, with 28,05,399 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,99,266. A total of 19,50,04,184 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|278
|4
|6441
|24
|101
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|210683
|1527
|1341355
|18336
|10022
|118
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2936
|20
|20836
|291
|95
|3
|4
|Assam
|55405
|1242
|307548
|4659
|2667
|79
|5
|Bihar
|44908
|4404
|636224
|8676
|4442
|103
|6
|Chandigarh
|5265
|410
|52172
|790
|692
|12
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|70540
|5906
|862660
|10131
|12494
|103
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|531
|76
|9390
|121
|4
|9
|Delhi
|31308
|4375
|1360898
|6453
|23013
|182
|10
|Goa
|18243
|1085
|124255
|2693
|2341
|39
|11
|Gujarat
|80127
|4294
|695026
|8445
|9523
|54
|12
|Haryana
|47993
|6404
|678220
|11327
|7415
|98
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|28788
|2731
|146230
|5017
|2707
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49136
|757
|214664
|4117
|3513
|48
|15
|Jharkhand
|22566
|1933
|301705
|3929
|4801
|41
|16
|Karnataka
|483225
|31034
|1891042
|61766
|24658
|451
|17
|Kerala
|289657
|17062
|2025319
|45400
|7170
|176
|18
|Ladakh
|1516
|83
|15585
|211
|176
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2002
|174
|4394
|143
|22
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|62053
|5572
|691427
|9327
|7483
|89
|21
|Maharashtra
|354830
|14843
|5111095
|40294
|87300
|682
|22
|Manipur
|6390
|92
|36258
|652
|674
|13
|23
|Meghalaya
|7454
|593
|20989
|509
|435
|21
|24
|Mizoram
|2453
|20
|7736
|215
|31
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4607
|19
|14967
|220
|271
|13
|26
|Odisha
|99091
|481
|577983
|10601
|2456
|26
|27
|Puducherry
|17340
|596
|75947
|2011
|1325
|30
|28
|Punjab
|61203
|2267
|459681
|7363
|13089
|201
|29
|Rajasthan
|122330
|9476
|779601
|15464
|7590
|115
|30
|Sikkim
|3194
|19
|9393
|267
|221
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|284278
|9649
|1502537
|25776
|20046
|448
|32
|Telangana
|42959
|1436
|504970
|4723
|3106
|21
|33
|Tripura
|8011
|674
|37625
|196
|463
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|57929
|5444
|246806
|8213
|5734
|134
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|94482
|11794
|1551716
|17540
|18978
|218
|36
|West Bengal
|131688
|493
|1102772
|19202
|14208
|154
|Total#
|2805399
|118001
|23425467
|355102
|299266
|3741
Over 20.66 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever done in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said it is also the fourth successive day that the number of tests has been more than 20 lakh.
"With more than 20.66 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a day," it said.
Over 19.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the inoculation drive against COVID-19, the statement said.
It said 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Noted author Chetan Bhagat has said that India needs to learn and improve its healthcare from the current crisis caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the country. Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020 unlike other nations.
“This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector. It is ok to make mistakes as long as we accept it,” Bhagat said.
“When it (COVID-19) gets over, we must change. We all have changed to an extent. The change will be in personal sphere, the business sphere and how and what we can learn as a nation. The only good thing about a crisis is a lesson,” Bhagat added.