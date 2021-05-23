India records 2.40 lakh new new COVID cases; 3,55,102 recoveries in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Nagpur: Flyover wears a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown in Nagpur, Saturday

India on Sunday recorded 2,40,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,741 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,55,102 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,34,25,467. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,65,30,132, with 28,05,399 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,99,266. A total of 19,50,04,184 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 278 4 6441 24 101 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 210683 1527 1341355 18336 10022 118 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2936 20 20836 291 95 3 4 Assam 55405 1242 307548 4659 2667 79 5 Bihar 44908 4404 636224 8676 4442 103 6 Chandigarh 5265 410 52172 790 692 12 7 Chhattisgarh 70540 5906 862660 10131 12494 103 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 531 76 9390 121 4 9 Delhi 31308 4375 1360898 6453 23013 182 10 Goa 18243 1085 124255 2693 2341 39 11 Gujarat 80127 4294 695026 8445 9523 54 12 Haryana 47993 6404 678220 11327 7415 98 13 Himachal Pradesh 28788 2731 146230 5017 2707 55 14 Jammu and Kashmir 49136 757 214664 4117 3513 48 15 Jharkhand 22566 1933 301705 3929 4801 41 16 Karnataka 483225 31034 1891042 61766 24658 451 17 Kerala 289657 17062 2025319 45400 7170 176 18 Ladakh 1516 83 15585 211 176 3 19 Lakshadweep 2002 174 4394 143 22 20 Madhya Pradesh 62053 5572 691427 9327 7483 89 21 Maharashtra 354830 14843 5111095 40294 87300 682 22 Manipur 6390 92 36258 652 674 13 23 Meghalaya 7454 593 20989 509 435 21 24 Mizoram 2453 20 7736 215 31 1 25 Nagaland 4607 19 14967 220 271 13 26 Odisha 99091 481 577983 10601 2456 26 27 Puducherry 17340 596 75947 2011 1325 30 28 Punjab 61203 2267 459681 7363 13089 201 29 Rajasthan 122330 9476 779601 15464 7590 115 30 Sikkim 3194 19 9393 267 221 1 31 Tamil Nadu 284278 9649 1502537 25776 20046 448 32 Telangana 42959 1436 504970 4723 3106 21 33 Tripura 8011 674 37625 196 463 6 34 Uttarakhand 57929 5444 246806 8213 5734 134 35 Uttar Pradesh 94482 11794 1551716 17540 18978 218 36 West Bengal 131688 493 1102772 19202 14208 154 Total# 2805399 118001 23425467 355102 299266 3741

Over 20.66 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever done in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said it is also the fourth successive day that the number of tests has been more than 20 lakh.

"With more than 20.66 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a day," it said.

Over 19.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the inoculation drive against COVID-19, the statement said.

It said 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Noted author Chetan Bhagat has said that India needs to learn and improve its healthcare from the current crisis caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the country. Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020 unlike other nations.

“This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector. It is ok to make mistakes as long as we accept it,” Bhagat said.

“When it (COVID-19) gets over, we must change. We all have changed to an extent. The change will be in personal sphere, the business sphere and how and what we can learn as a nation. The only good thing about a crisis is a lesson,” Bhagat added.

