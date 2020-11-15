India records 41,100 new COVID-19 cases, 447 deaths in a single day; tally crosses 88 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new COVID-19 cases, XXX deaths in a single day; tally at XXX

India's active COVID-19 cases remained below five lakh for the fourth consecutive day at 4,79,216 as the country recorded as many as 41,100 fresh coronavirus cases and 447 deaths on Sunday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,14,579, according to Health Ministry data.

In contrast to 41,100 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, 42,156 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours, which continues India's trend of having daily high recoveries that outnumber the daily new cases.

With this, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 82,05,728, according to the Union Health Ministry. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,29,635, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, while the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, and COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested up to November 14 with 8,05,589 samples being tested on Saturday.

The ministry in a statement on Saturday had said the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further decreased to 5.48 per cent.

"New cases continue their downward slope indicating adoption of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the population, and effective containment measures by the State/UT governments following guidelines of the Union Government. The daily new cases on an average show a declining trend over the last five weeks," the statement said.

A Look at Statewise coronavirus status

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 4315 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 19757 826344 6854 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1323 14421 48 4 Assam 3964 205250 961 5 Bihar 5727 218689 1179 6 Chandigarh*** 1009 14381 246 7 Chhattisgarh 19275 188167 2562 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3263 2 9 Delhi 44456 430195 7519 10 Goa 1653 43533 659 11 Gujarat 12512 170931 3797 12 Haryana 19538 176368 2011 13 Himachal Pradesh 6716 22183 431 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5728 94851 1580 15 Jharkhand 3116 101897 922 16 Karnataka 27984 820590 11508 17 Kerala 77046 441523 1848 18 Ladakh 978 6289 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 9005 170969 3083 20 Maharashtra 86470 1612314 45914 21 Manipur 3084 18334 218 22 Meghalaya 1014 9518 100 23 Mizoram 569 2820 4 24 Nagaland 807 8891 52 25 Odisha 9880 296516 1510 26 Puducherry 1054 34637 608 27 Punjab*** 5771 130406 4428 28 Rajasthan 18053 203524 2056 29 Sikkim 296 4073 87 30 Tamil Nadu 17154 727752 11466 31 Telengana 15425 240545 1404 32 Tripura 1105 30478 362 33 Uttarakhand 4417 62483 1102 34 Uttar Pradesh 23367 479182 7354 35 West Bengal 30792 390096 7610 Total# 479216 8205728 129635

