India records 41,100 new COVID-19 cases, 447 deaths in a single day; tally crosses 88 lakh-mark

India's active COVID-19 cases remained below five lakh for the fourth consecutive day at 4,79,216 as the country recorded as many as 41,100 fresh coronavirus cases and 447 deaths on Sunday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,14,579, according to Health Ministry data.
In contrast to 41,100 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, 42,156 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours, which continues India's trend of having daily high recoveries that outnumber the daily new cases.
With this, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 82,05,728, according to the Union Health Ministry. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,29,635, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, while the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, and COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested up to November 14 with 8,05,589 samples being tested on Saturday.
The ministry in a statement on Saturday had said the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further decreased to 5.48 per cent.
"New cases continue their downward slope indicating adoption of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the population, and effective containment measures by the State/UT governments following guidelines of the Union Government. The daily new cases on an average show a declining trend over the last five weeks," the statement said.
A Look at Statewise coronavirus status
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|151
|4315
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19757
|826344
|6854
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1323
|14421
|48
|4
|Assam
|3964
|205250
|961
|5
|Bihar
|5727
|218689
|1179
|6
|Chandigarh***
|1009
|14381
|246
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19275
|188167
|2562
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|3263
|2
|9
|Delhi
|44456
|430195
|7519
|10
|Goa
|1653
|43533
|659
|11
|Gujarat
|12512
|170931
|3797
|12
|Haryana
|19538
|176368
|2011
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6716
|22183
|431
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5728
|94851
|1580
|15
|Jharkhand
|3116
|101897
|922
|16
|Karnataka
|27984
|820590
|11508
|17
|Kerala
|77046
|441523
|1848
|18
|Ladakh
|978
|6289
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9005
|170969
|3083
|20
|Maharashtra
|86470
|1612314
|45914
|21
|Manipur
|3084
|18334
|218
|22
|Meghalaya
|1014
|9518
|100
|23
|Mizoram
|569
|2820
|4
|24
|Nagaland
|807
|8891
|52
|25
|Odisha
|9880
|296516
|1510
|26
|Puducherry
|1054
|34637
|608
|27
|Punjab***
|5771
|130406
|4428
|28
|Rajasthan
|18053
|203524
|2056
|29
|Sikkim
|296
|4073
|87
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17154
|727752
|11466
|31
|Telengana
|15425
|240545
|1404
|32
|Tripura
|1105
|30478
|362
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4417
|62483
|1102
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23367
|479182
|7354
|35
|West Bengal
|30792
|390096
|7610
|Total#
|479216
|8205728
|129635