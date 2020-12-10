Image Source : PTI With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 97.5 lakh; death toll at 1,41,772

India on Thursday reported 31,522 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to the 97.6 lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,67,371.

In the 24-hour period, the country recorded 412 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,41,772. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%. The total number of active cases has reached 3,72,293. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.74%.

A total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 9th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The 412 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 50 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 35 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, 20 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,41,772 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,902 from Maharashtra followed by 11,900 from Karnataka, 11,836 from Tamil Nadu, 9,813 from Delhi, 8,867 from West Bengal, 7,987 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,045 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,980 from Punjab.

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise taly:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 75 4647 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5259 861153 7045 3 Arunachal Pradesh 709 15697 55 4 Assam 3542 209625 998 5 Bihar 5354 233298 1303 6 Chandigarh 897 17128 297 7 Chhattisgarh 19778 228304 3038 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3331 2 9 Delhi 20546 569216 9813 10 Goa 1277 47056 703 11 Gujarat 14027 204661 4123 12 Haryana 11733 233696 2650 13 Himachal Pradesh 7475 38690 765 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5016 107624 1767 15 Jharkhand 1739 108100 991 16 Karnataka 23075 861588 11900 17 Kerala 60066 586998 2507 18 Ladakh 819 8104 122 19 Madhya Pradesh 13221 201987 3366 20 Maharashtra 74315 1742131 47902 21 Manipur 2915 23301 318 22 Meghalaya 534 11855 122 23 Mizoram 204 3784 6 24 Nagaland 592 10849 67 25 Odisha 3098 317412 1789 26 Puducherry 370 36354 615 27 Punjab 7325 145623 4980 28 Rajasthan 19792 263350 2485 29 Sikkim 368 4754 117 30 Tamil Nadu 10491 771693 11836 31 Telengana 7497 266925 1482 32 Tripura 399 32204 373 33 Uttarakhand 5456 72880 1320 34 Uttar Pradesh 20658 530854 7987 35 West Bengal 23650 478434 8867 Total# 372293 9253306 141772

