With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 97.5 lakh; death toll at 1,41,772

India on Thursday reported 31,522 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to the 97.6 lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,67,371.
In the 24-hour period, the country recorded 412 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,41,772. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%. The total number of active cases has reached 3,72,293. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.74%.
A total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 9th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The 412 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 50 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 35 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, 20 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
The total 1,41,772 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,902 from Maharashtra followed by 11,900 from Karnataka, 11,836 from Tamil Nadu, 9,813 from Delhi, 8,867 from West Bengal, 7,987 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,045 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,980 from Punjab.
"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.
A Look At Coronavirus Statewise taly:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|75
|4647
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5259
|861153
|7045
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|709
|15697
|55
|4
|Assam
|3542
|209625
|998
|5
|Bihar
|5354
|233298
|1303
|6
|Chandigarh
|897
|17128
|297
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19778
|228304
|3038
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|3331
|2
|9
|Delhi
|20546
|569216
|9813
|10
|Goa
|1277
|47056
|703
|11
|Gujarat
|14027
|204661
|4123
|12
|Haryana
|11733
|233696
|2650
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7475
|38690
|765
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5016
|107624
|1767
|15
|Jharkhand
|1739
|108100
|991
|16
|Karnataka
|23075
|861588
|11900
|17
|Kerala
|60066
|586998
|2507
|18
|Ladakh
|819
|8104
|122
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13221
|201987
|3366
|20
|Maharashtra
|74315
|1742131
|47902
|21
|Manipur
|2915
|23301
|318
|22
|Meghalaya
|534
|11855
|122
|23
|Mizoram
|204
|3784
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|592
|10849
|67
|25
|Odisha
|3098
|317412
|1789
|26
|Puducherry
|370
|36354
|615
|27
|Punjab
|7325
|145623
|4980
|28
|Rajasthan
|19792
|263350
|2485
|29
|Sikkim
|368
|4754
|117
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10491
|771693
|11836
|31
|Telengana
|7497
|266925
|1482
|32
|Tripura
|399
|32204
|373
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5456
|72880
|1320
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20658
|530854
|7987
|35
|West Bengal
|23650
|478434
|8867
|Total#
|372293
|9253306
|141772