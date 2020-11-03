With 38,310 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload nears 83 lakh, recovery rate reaches 91.96%

Image Source : PTI With 38,310 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, recovery rate reaches 91.96%

India's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday inched closer to 83 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 76 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,23,097 with 490 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 5,41,405 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up to November 2 with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 4132 60 Andhra Pradesh 22538 798625 6719 Arunachal Pradesh 1722 13238 38 Assam 8481 197569 932 Bihar 6594 209582 1101 Chandigarh 593 13708 227 Chhattisgarh 21914 166391 2208 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 3221 2 Delhi 33308 356459 6604 Goa 2215 41123 616 Gujarat 12678 158114 3725 Haryana 12919 155717 1810 Himachal Pradesh 2958 19304 336 Jammu and Kashmir 6080 88140 1490 Jharkhand 5119 96485 886 Karnataka 44824 773595 11221 Kerala 86792 355943 1533 Ladakh 610 5671 76 Madhya Pradesh 8298 161454 2965 Maharashtra 119352 1524304 44128 Manipur 3568 15343 180 Meghalaya 1009 8579 90 Mizoram 444 2347 1 Nagaland 1365 7689 42 Odisha 12783 279091 1340 Puducherry 2756 31827 595 Punjab 4183 125961 4227 Rajasthan 15889 182680 1926 Sikkim 239 3655 73 Tamil Nadu 19504 698820 11183 Telengana 17742 223413 1351 Tripura 1321 29318 350 Uttarakhand 3802 58050 1029 Uttar Pradesh 23035 455498 7076 West Bengal 36576 338075 6957 Total# 541405 7603121 123097

