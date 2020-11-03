With 38,310 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload nears 83 lakh, recovery rate reaches 91.96%

India's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday inched closer to 83 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 76 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,23,097 with 490 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.
There are 5,41,405 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up to November 2 with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|4132
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|22538
|798625
|6719
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1722
|13238
|38
|Assam
|8481
|197569
|932
|Bihar
|6594
|209582
|1101
|Chandigarh
|593
|13708
|227
|Chhattisgarh
|21914
|166391
|2208
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|3221
|2
|Delhi
|33308
|356459
|6604
|Goa
|2215
|41123
|616
|Gujarat
|12678
|158114
|3725
|Haryana
|12919
|155717
|1810
|Himachal Pradesh
|2958
|19304
|336
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6080
|88140
|1490
|Jharkhand
|5119
|96485
|886
|Karnataka
|44824
|773595
|11221
|Kerala
|86792
|355943
|1533
|Ladakh
|610
|5671
|76
|Madhya Pradesh
|8298
|161454
|2965
|Maharashtra
|119352
|1524304
|44128
|Manipur
|3568
|15343
|180
|Meghalaya
|1009
|8579
|90
|Mizoram
|444
|2347
|1
|Nagaland
|1365
|7689
|42
|Odisha
|12783
|279091
|1340
|Puducherry
|2756
|31827
|595
|Punjab
|4183
|125961
|4227
|Rajasthan
|15889
|182680
|1926
|Sikkim
|239
|3655
|73
|Tamil Nadu
|19504
|698820
|11183
|Telengana
|17742
|223413
|1351
|Tripura
|1321
|29318
|350
|Uttarakhand
|3802
|58050
|1029
|Uttar Pradesh
|23035
|455498
|7076
|West Bengal
|36576
|338075
|6957
|Total#
|541405
|7603121
|123097