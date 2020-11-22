With 45,209 new Covid-19 cases, tally inches close to 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,32,726

Image Source : PTI Crowd at Chandpole Bazar amid rise in the Covid-19 cases, in Jaipur, Saturday

India's COVID-19 caseload inches closer to 91 lakh on Sunday as the country recorded 45,209 fresh coronavirus cases and 501 deaths in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 85 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent.

However, India's new daily coronavirus infections remain below the 50,000-mark, but there has been surge in COVID-19 cases in few cities. Following several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat have decided to impose either night curfew or Section 144 in certain cities to keep a check on the coronavirus cases.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,807 while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 4,40,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617 pushing the national while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46per cent.

According to ICMR, 13,17,33,134 crore samples have been tested till November 21 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Statewise Coronavirus cases status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 4428 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 14770 839395 6927 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1051 14937 49 4 Assam 3232 207222 973 5 Bihar 5082 222879 1216 6 Chandigarh 1135 15198 258 7 Chhattisgarh 20659 198316 2713 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3276 2 9 Delhi 39741 475106 8270 10 Goa 1261 44812 675 11 Gujarat 13285 178786 3846 12 Haryana 20325 192533 2163 13 Himachal Pradesh 7070 26112 518 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5720 98640 1624 15 Jharkhand 2430 103957 945 16 Karnataka 24733 834968 11641 17 Kerala 66982 488437 2022 18 Ladakh 912 6856 98 19 Madhya Pradesh 11192 176905 3149 20 Maharashtra 80878 1647004 46573 21 Manipur 2972 19813 233 22 Meghalaya 925 10236 108 23 Mizoram 485 3157 5 24 Nagaland 1375 9242 57 25 Odisha 6790 304908 1625 26 Puducherry 602 35437 609 27 Punjab 6561 134511 4595 28 Rajasthan 21951 216579 2146 29 Sikkim 289 4304 98 30 Tamil Nadu 12916 743838 11586 31 Telengana 11643 250453 1430 32 Tripura 870 31179 366 33 Uttarakhand 4082 65562 1146 34 Uttar Pradesh 23471 493228 7524 35 West Bengal 25391 419403 7976 Total# 440962 8521617 133227

