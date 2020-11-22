With 45,209 new Covid-19 cases, tally inches close to 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,32,726

India's COVID-19 caseload inches closer to 91 lakh on Sunday as the country recorded 45,209 fresh coronavirus cases and 501 deaths in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 85 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent.
However, India's new daily coronavirus infections remain below the 50,000-mark, but there has been surge in COVID-19 cases in few cities. Following several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat have decided to impose either night curfew or Section 144 in certain cities to keep a check on the coronavirus cases.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,807 while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 4,40,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.
The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617 pushing the national while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46per cent.
According to ICMR, 13,17,33,134 crore samples have been tested till November 21 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Statewise Coronavirus cases status
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|142
|4428
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|14770
|839395
|6927
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1051
|14937
|49
|4
|Assam
|3232
|207222
|973
|5
|Bihar
|5082
|222879
|1216
|6
|Chandigarh
|1135
|15198
|258
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20659
|198316
|2713
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|3276
|2
|9
|Delhi
|39741
|475106
|8270
|10
|Goa
|1261
|44812
|675
|11
|Gujarat
|13285
|178786
|3846
|12
|Haryana
|20325
|192533
|2163
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7070
|26112
|518
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5720
|98640
|1624
|15
|Jharkhand
|2430
|103957
|945
|16
|Karnataka
|24733
|834968
|11641
|17
|Kerala
|66982
|488437
|2022
|18
|Ladakh
|912
|6856
|98
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11192
|176905
|3149
|20
|Maharashtra
|80878
|1647004
|46573
|21
|Manipur
|2972
|19813
|233
|22
|Meghalaya
|925
|10236
|108
|23
|Mizoram
|485
|3157
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1375
|9242
|57
|25
|Odisha
|6790
|304908
|1625
|26
|Puducherry
|602
|35437
|609
|27
|Punjab
|6561
|134511
|4595
|28
|Rajasthan
|21951
|216579
|2146
|29
|Sikkim
|289
|4304
|98
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12916
|743838
|11586
|31
|Telengana
|11643
|250453
|1430
|32
|Tripura
|870
|31179
|366
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4082
|65562
|1146
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23471
|493228
|7524
|35
|West Bengal
|25391
|419403
|7976
|Total#
|440962
|8521617
|133227