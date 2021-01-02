India records 19,079 new COVID cases, 224 deaths in a day; active cases at 2.5 lakh

Image Source : PTI A volunteer wears a dress themed on coronavirus during a demonstration to create awareness at a school that was reopened after the authorities allowed to conduct classes for SSLC and 12th Standard students in Bengaluru.

With 19,079 fresh COVID cases reported in a day, the daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the first time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,305,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99 lakh. The death toll increased to 1,49,218 with 224 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged 99,06,387, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.



The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 2,50,183 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, administrations of all states and union territories will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination today, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.

Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support, while Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital, the Union Health Ministry said.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 54 4830 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3238 872266 7108 3 Arunachal Pradesh 97 16566 56 4 Assam 3210 211992 1049 5 Bihar 4945 245874 1400 6 Chandigarh 372 19109 318 7 Chhattisgarh 11344 265788 3375 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3365 2 9 Delhi 5358 610039 10557 10 Goa 930 49466 739 11 Gujarat 9663 231800 4309 12 Haryana 3314 256386 2911 13 Himachal Pradesh 2394 52140 936 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3016 116327 1884 15 Jharkhand 1682 112529 1030 16 Karnataka 11077 897200 12096 17 Kerala 65238 697591 3095 18 Ladakh 245 9153 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 9222 229731 3618 20 Maharashtra 53231 1832825 49580 21 Manipur 1108 26742 356 22 Meghalaya 164 13142 139 23 Mizoram 111 4100 8 24 Nagaland 191 11659 79 25 Odisha 2257 325733 1876 26 Puducherry 366 37165 633 27 Punjab 3517 157904 5349 28 Rajasthan 9223 296929 2700 29 Sikkim 534 5238 128 30 Tamil Nadu 8380 798420 12135 31 Telengana 5571 279991 1546 32 Tripura 96 32795 385 33 Uttarakhand 4577 85189 1515 34 Uttar Pradesh 13831 564541 8379 35 West Bengal 11616 531862 9738 Total# 250183 9906387 149218

