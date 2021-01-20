Image Source : INDIA TV With 13,823 new COVID cases, India's tally rises to 1,05,95,660; recovery rate at 96.7%

With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 162 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 26 from Kerala, 11 from West Bengal, nine from Karnataka, and 10 each from Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Out of the total 1,52,718 deaths in the country, 50,523 deaths were reported from Maharashtra followed by 12,281 from Tamil Nadu, 12,181 from Karnataka, 10,764 from Delhi, 10,074 from West Bengal, 8,584 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,142 deaths from Andhra Pradesh.

India Coronavirus Statewise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 30 4897 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1660 877443 7142 3 Arunachal Pradesh 52 16707 56 4 Assam 2728 213084 1075 5 Bihar 3241 253289 1461 6 Chandigarh 185 20080 330 7 Chhattisgarh 5932 284848 3575 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3380 2 9 Delhi 2334 619723 10764 10 Goa 862 50952 756 11 Gujarat 5967 246516 4369 12 Haryana 1837 261751 2993 13 Himachal Pradesh 584 55468 967 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1103 120512 1923 15 Jharkhand 1147 115683 1057 16 Karnataka 7884 913012 12181 17 Kerala 70481 783393 3506 18 Ladakh 79 9454 129 19 Lakshadweep 21 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 5732 242691 3763 21 Maharashtra 49615 1894839 50523 22 Manipur 235 28298 367 23 Meghalaya 133 13433 144 24 Mizoram 67 4258 9 25 Nagaland 112 11866 88 26 Odisha 1613 330051 1902 27 Puducherry 297 37766 643 28 Punjab 2412 163009 5516 29 Rajasthan 4304 308547 2752 30 Sikkim 156 5765 131 31 Tamil Nadu 5487 814098 12281 32 Telengana 3919 286893 1583 33 Tripura 38 32907 391 34 Uttarakhand 1992 91428 1619 35 Uttar Pradesh 8172 580482 8584 36 West Bengal 6781 549218 10074 Total# 197201 10245741 152718

