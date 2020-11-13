Friday, November 13, 2020
     
  4. With 44,879 new Covid-19 cases, India's caseload climbs to 87L-mark, active cases remain below 5 lakh

India on Friday saw a single-day increase of 44,879 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 8,728,795 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 81,15,580, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2020 10:13 IST
India on Friday saw a single-day increase of 44,879  infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 8,728,795 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 81 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,28,668 with 547 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the third consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,84,547 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 81,15,580 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested up to November 12 with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. 

Statewise Coronavirus Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 167 4267 60
2 Andhra Pradesh 20915 820234 6828
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1485 14126 46
4 Assam 5371 203308 954
5 Bihar 5815 216940 1162
6 Chandigarh 958 14233 243
7 Chhattisgarh 20226 183190 2507
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 3255 2
9 Delhi 42629 410118 7228
10 Goa 1813 43029 656
11 Gujarat 12223 167683 3776
12 Haryana 18113 170250 1960
13 Himachal Pradesh 5605 21408 405
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5480 93313 1558
15 Jharkhand 4009 100302 913
16 Karnataka 30762 811581 11453
17 Kerala 78538 422410 1771
18 Ladakh 930 6118 86
19 Madhya Pradesh 8328 168568 3055
20 Maharashtra 89018 1597255 45560
21 Manipur 3050 17698 202
22 Meghalaya 962 9312 94
23 Mizoram 552 2688 2
24 Nagaland 841 8687 50
25 Odisha 11054 292477 1469
26 Puducherry 1077 34432 605
27 Punjab 5246 129549 4389
28 Rajasthan 16993 198139 2019
29 Sikkim 291 3971 82
30 Tamil Nadu 18655 720339 11415
31 Telengana 17323 235950 1393
32 Tripura 1198 30208 359
33 Uttarakhand 4251 61451 1086
34 Uttar Pradesh 22562 473316 7281
35 West Bengal 32836 376696 7452
Total# 489294 8066501 128121

