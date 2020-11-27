India records 43,082 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in a day; tally breaches 93 lakh-mark

India on Friday reported 43,082 new coronavirus cases and 492 deaths, taking total number of cases in the country to 93 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4 lakh active cases across the country, while over 87 lakh patients have been discharged.
The country's coronavirus tally mounted to 93,09,787 while the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 and the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent., the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 active caseload has risen to 4,55,555 an increase of 3,211 cases from Thursday, even though it remained below 5 lakh for the 17th consecutive day.
The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 87,18,517, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.65 per cent.
According to ICMR, over 13,70,62,749 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till November 26, with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|130
|4491
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|12615
|846120
|6970
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|926
|15229
|49
|4
|Assam
|3285
|207908
|978
|5
|Bihar
|5390
|225602
|1243
|6
|Chandigarh
|1169
|15612
|270
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23957
|204198
|2801
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|33
|3293
|2
|9
|Delhi
|38734
|503717
|8811
|10
|Goa
|1316
|45340
|685
|11
|Gujarat
|14529
|185058
|3922
|12
|Haryana
|20778
|203517
|2316
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7878
|29020
|599
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5275
|101363
|1668
|15
|Jharkhand
|2169
|105258
|961
|16
|Karnataka
|25335
|842499
|11726
|17
|Kerala
|64615
|516978
|2148
|18
|Ladakh
|961
|7154
|113
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14199
|182544
|3209
|20
|Maharashtra
|87014
|1668538
|46813
|21
|Manipur
|3245
|20798
|249
|22
|Meghalaya
|947
|10524
|110
|23
|Mizoram
|431
|3352
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1402
|9595
|63
|25
|Odisha
|6102
|308839
|1704
|26
|Puducherry
|544
|35687
|609
|27
|Punjab
|7479
|137089
|4710
|28
|Rajasthan
|27302
|227408
|2237
|29
|Sikkim
|268
|4501
|102
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|11173
|753332
|11669
|31
|Telengana
|10839
|255378
|1448
|32
|Tripura
|741
|31499
|370
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4682
|67119
|1196
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|25422
|502353
|7674
|35
|West Bengal
|24670
|437604
|8224
|Total#
|455555
|8718517
|135715