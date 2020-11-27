India records 43,082 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in a day; tally breaches 93 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 test in Kolkata,

India on Friday reported 43,082 new coronavirus cases and 492 deaths, taking total number of cases in the country to 93 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4 lakh active cases across the country, while over 87 lakh patients have been discharged.

The country's coronavirus tally mounted to 93,09,787 while the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 and the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent., the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload has risen to 4,55,555 an increase of 3,211 cases from Thursday, even though it remained below 5 lakh for the 17th consecutive day.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 87,18,517, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.65 per cent.

According to ICMR, over 13,70,62,749 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till November 26, with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 130 4491 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 12615 846120 6970 3 Arunachal Pradesh 926 15229 49 4 Assam 3285 207908 978 5 Bihar 5390 225602 1243 6 Chandigarh 1169 15612 270 7 Chhattisgarh 23957 204198 2801 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 3293 2 9 Delhi 38734 503717 8811 10 Goa 1316 45340 685 11 Gujarat 14529 185058 3922 12 Haryana 20778 203517 2316 13 Himachal Pradesh 7878 29020 599 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5275 101363 1668 15 Jharkhand 2169 105258 961 16 Karnataka 25335 842499 11726 17 Kerala 64615 516978 2148 18 Ladakh 961 7154 113 19 Madhya Pradesh 14199 182544 3209 20 Maharashtra 87014 1668538 46813 21 Manipur 3245 20798 249 22 Meghalaya 947 10524 110 23 Mizoram 431 3352 5 24 Nagaland 1402 9595 63 25 Odisha 6102 308839 1704 26 Puducherry 544 35687 609 27 Punjab 7479 137089 4710 28 Rajasthan 27302 227408 2237 29 Sikkim 268 4501 102 30 Tamil Nadu 11173 753332 11669 31 Telengana 10839 255378 1448 32 Tripura 741 31499 370 33 Uttarakhand 4682 67119 1196 34 Uttar Pradesh 25422 502353 7674 35 West Bengal 24670 437604 8224 Total# 455555 8718517 135715

