Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
  • PM Modi to visit Varanasi and Siddharthnagar, launch medical colleges, development projects
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 0.49%

India reports 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 0.49%

As Diwali is approaching, the central government has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to the state governments.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2021 9:57 IST
India reports XXX new COVID-19 Cases, XXX deaths;
Image Source : PTI

India reports XXX new COVID-19 Cases, XXX deaths; positivity below XXX

India on Monday reported 14,306 new cases of COVID-19 and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload to 3,41,89,774. India's coronavirus-related fatalities have surged to 4,54,712.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

 Also, the daily recoveries have increased to 18,762. The recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.18 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 1.43 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.07 crore tests

 

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, including more than 12 lakh doses administered on Sunday.

On Thursday this week, India administered its billionth vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation a day after, said it was "not just a number" but the symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India".

Meanwhile, as Diwali is approaching, the central government has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to the state governments.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in an official release, said, “States/UTs are further requested to ensure that non-adherence to COVID Appropriate behavior in public places is dealt with strongly. Inter-sectoral collaboration between health departments, law enforcement agencies, market and trade associations, civil society organizations, and community will be essential to curb any risk of a spike in COVID-19 trajectory.”

Have a Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7511 129
Andhra Pradesh 5222 2043616 14339
Arunachal Pradesh 142 54667 280
Assam 3968 598515 5967
Bihar 36 716357 9661
Chandigarh 27 64474 820
Chhattisgarh 230 992025 13572
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10671 4
Delhi 334 1414141 25091
Goa 574 173920 3358
Gujarat 168 816147 10087
Haryana 115 760977 10049
Himachal Pradesh 1578 217257 3734
Jammu and Kashmir 862 326275 4429
Jharkhand 202 343255 5135
Karnataka 8943 2938653 38002
Kerala*** 81155 4797409 28229
Ladakh 38 20653 208
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 79 782138 10523
Maharashtra 27634 6433919 139998
Manipur 961 120361 1907
Meghalaya 695 81184 1443
Mizoram 8943 107911 407
Nagaland 250 30778 679
Odisha 4152 1025507 8305
Puducherry 457 125362 1855
Punjab 231 585407 16551
Rajasthan 32 945414 8954
Sikkim 195 31279 394
Tamil Nadu 13280 2644805 36004
Telangana 3984 662209 3946
Tripura 101 83467 816
Uttarakhand 169 336248 7398
Uttar Pradesh 94 1687089 22899
West Bengal 7731 1558690 19045
Total# 172594 33548605 454269

ALSO READ | COVID-19: India on alert as new Delta variant AY.4.2 detected in MP, Maharashtra | All you need to know

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News