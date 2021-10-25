India reports 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 0.49%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports XXX new COVID-19 Cases, XXX deaths; positivity below XXX

India on Monday reported 14,306 new cases of COVID-19 and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload to 3,41,89,774. India's coronavirus-related fatalities have surged to 4,54,712.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also, the daily recoveries have increased to 18,762. The recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.18 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 1.43 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.07 crore tests

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, including more than 12 lakh doses administered on Sunday.

On Thursday this week, India administered its billionth vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation a day after, said it was "not just a number" but the symbol of the country's ability and of a "new India".

Meanwhile, as Diwali is approaching, the central government has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to the state governments.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in an official release, said, “States/UTs are further requested to ensure that non-adherence to COVID Appropriate behavior in public places is dealt with strongly. Inter-sectoral collaboration between health departments, law enforcement agencies, market and trade associations, civil society organizations, and community will be essential to curb any risk of a spike in COVID-19 trajectory.”

Have a Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7511 129 Andhra Pradesh 5222 2043616 14339 Arunachal Pradesh 142 54667 280 Assam 3968 598515 5967 Bihar 36 716357 9661 Chandigarh 27 64474 820 Chhattisgarh 230 992025 13572 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10671 4 Delhi 334 1414141 25091 Goa 574 173920 3358 Gujarat 168 816147 10087 Haryana 115 760977 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1578 217257 3734 Jammu and Kashmir 862 326275 4429 Jharkhand 202 343255 5135 Karnataka 8943 2938653 38002 Kerala*** 81155 4797409 28229 Ladakh 38 20653 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 79 782138 10523 Maharashtra 27634 6433919 139998 Manipur 961 120361 1907 Meghalaya 695 81184 1443 Mizoram 8943 107911 407 Nagaland 250 30778 679 Odisha 4152 1025507 8305 Puducherry 457 125362 1855 Punjab 231 585407 16551 Rajasthan 32 945414 8954 Sikkim 195 31279 394 Tamil Nadu 13280 2644805 36004 Telangana 3984 662209 3946 Tripura 101 83467 816 Uttarakhand 169 336248 7398 Uttar Pradesh 94 1687089 22899 West Bengal 7731 1558690 19045 Total# 172594 33548605 454269

