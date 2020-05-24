Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 67 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,336

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,336 after 67 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 832, while 497 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Puri accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 16, followed by Nayagarh at 13, Ganjam and Balangir reported 7 cases each. While Angul reported 6 cases, Sundergarh and Kalahandi reported 4 cases each, three cases were detected in Khurdha, Cuttack and Malkangiri reported two cases each, and one case each in Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Nuapada.

Of the 67 new COVID-19 cases, 60 are in quarantine centres. Two were in home quarantine and seven others were found to have been infected with the virus as part of ongoing contact-tracing exercise, the official said.

As many as 1,23,834 samples were tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage