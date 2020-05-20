Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 74 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,052

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,052 after 74 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 739, while 307 patients have so far recovered from the infection. The death toll in the state increased to six after a 70-year-old man from Khurda district succumbed to the infectious disease during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

One patient from Cuttack had also died due to COVID-19 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Of the six COVID-19 deaths, three were reported from Khurda, two from Ganjam and one from Cuttack district.

Of the 74 new COVID-19 cases, 72 are in quarantine centres. The new cases were reported from Boud district (28), Puri (11), Cuttack (9), Khura (7), Ganjam (6), Jajpur (6), Kendrapara (2), Malkangiri (2) Balasore (1), Dhenkanal (1) and Kandhamal (1).

