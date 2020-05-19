Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 102 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 978

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 978 after 102 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 696, while 277 patients have so far recovered from the infection. The death toll in the state increased to five after a 75-year-old male from Cuttack died due to the deadly virus.

"Sorry to inform that a 75-year-old patient of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Emergency and unfortunately passed away within a few hours. He was later tested and found to be positive for #COVID19," tweeted the health department.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved the one lakh milestone in COVID-19 testing. "1,00,302 samples have been tested till Monday," said the health department.

