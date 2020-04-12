Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases tally rises to 1,761; Mumbai tops with 1,146 cases | Full list

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has sharply jumped to 1,761 after 187 new persons were found infected, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,146 cases and 76 deaths so far, Mumbai remains to be the worst-hit city and one of the coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra as well as India. As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
On Saturday, a state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 127.
Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1,146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune. Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease. Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|1146
|76
|2
|Thane
|6
|0
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|29
|3
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|36
|2
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|35
|2
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|36
|1
|9
|Palghar
|4
|1
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|14
|3
|11
|Raigad
|0
|0
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|7
|1
|Thane Division Total
|1314
|89
|1
|Nashik
|2
|0
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|11
|2
|4
|Ahemadnagar
|10
|0
|5
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|16
|0
|6
|Dhule
|1
|1
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Jalgaon
|1
|0
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|1
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Division Total
|43
|4
|1
|Pune
|7
|0
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|228
|27
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|22
|0
|4
|Solapur
|0
|0
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|6
|Satara
|6
|2
|Pune Division Total
|263
|29
|1
|Kolapur
|1
|0
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|3
|Sangli
|26
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|5
|1
|Kolapur Division Total
|38
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|3
|0
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|16
|1
|2
|Jalna
|1
|0
|3
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|4
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Aurangabad Division Total
|21
|1
|1
|Latur
|0
|0
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|8
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|4
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Dvision Total
|13
|0
|1
|Akola
|0
|0
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|12
|0
|3
|Amravati
|0
|0
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|4
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|4
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|13
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola DivisionTotal
|34
|2
|1
|Nagpur
|0
|0
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|25
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Division Total
|26
|1
|1
|Other Sate
|9
|0
|TOTAL
|1761
|127
As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far. At present 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine.
