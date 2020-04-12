Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases tally rises to 1,761; Mumbai tops with 1,146 cases | Full list

Image Source : AP With 1,146 cases and 76 deaths so far, Mumbai remains to be the worst-hit city and one of the coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra as well as India.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has sharply jumped to 1,761 after 187 new persons were found infected, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,146 cases and 76 deaths so far, Mumbai remains to be the worst-hit city and one of the coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra as well as India. As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

On Saturday, a state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 127.

Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1,146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune. Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease. Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.

District-wise list of COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra: Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1146 76 2 Thane 6 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 29 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 36 2 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 35 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 36 1 9 Palghar 4 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 14 3 11 Raigad 0 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 7 1 Thane Division Total 1314 89 1 Nashik 2 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 11 2 4 Ahemadnagar 10 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 16 0 6 Dhule 1 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 43 4 1 Pune 7 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 228 27 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 22 0 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 6 Satara 6 2 Pune Division Total 263 29 1 Kolapur 1 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 5 1 Kolapur Division Total 38 1 1 Aurangabad 3 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 16 1 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Division Total 21 1 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 4 1 5 Yavatmal 4 0 6 Buldhana 13 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 34 2 1 Nagpur 0 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 25 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 26 1 1 Other Sate 9 0 TOTAL 1761 127

As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far. At present 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine.

Also Read: Mumbai: 6 employees of iconic Taj Mahal Palace test COVID-19 positive

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News