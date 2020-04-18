Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll crosses 200-mark; total cases rise to 3,321

The coronavirus related death toll in the state of Maharashtra has notched above the 200-mark. As per latest reports, Maharashtra has had 201 COVID-19 related deaths while the total number of fatalities in the country stands at 480. The number of cases in Maharashtra has also gone up to 3,321, out of which 331 have been discharged/cured.

Mumbai has been the worst impacted city by coronavirus not just in Maharashtra but in the entire country. The latest figures show that number of confirmed cases in India's financial capital has gone up to 2,085 while the death toll in the city stands at 122. Mumbai has almost two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and over 60% of the deaths reported in the state.

After Mumbai, the next worst impacted city is Pune with 504 cases and 47 deaths, followed by Thane (311 cases and 10 deaths) and Palghar (75 cases and 4 deaths).

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 2085 122 2 Thane 29 2 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 96 1 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 63 3 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 68 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 53 2 9 Palghar 14 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 61 3 11 Raigad 8 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 28 1 Thane Division Total 2507 137 1 Nashik 3 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 45 2 4 Ahemadnagar 19 1 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 9 0 6 Dhule 1 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 0 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 2 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 84 5 1 Pune 17 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 450 46 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 37 1 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 12 1 6 Satara 7 2 Pune Division Total 523 50 1 Kolapur 2 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 3 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 6 1 Kolapur Division Total 38 1 1 Aurangabad 0 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 28 2 2 Jalna 2 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Aurangabad Division Total 32 2 1 Latur 8 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 3 Osmanabad 3 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 12 0 1 Akola 7 1 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 7 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 5 1 5 Yavatmal 13 0 6 Buldhana 21 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 54 3 1 Nagpur 2 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 55 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 2 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 60 1 1 Other States 11 2 TOTAL 3220 201

