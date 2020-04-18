Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll crosses 200-mark; total cases rise to 3,321

The coronavirus related death toll in the state of Maharashtra has notched above the 200-mark. As per latest reports, Maharashtra has had 201 COVID-19 related deaths while the total number of fatalities in the country stands at 480. The number of cases in Maharashtra has also gone up to 3,321, out of which 331 have been discharged/cured.
Mumbai has been the worst impacted city by coronavirus not just in Maharashtra but in the entire country. The latest figures show that number of confirmed cases in India's financial capital has gone up to 2,085 while the death toll in the city stands at 122. Mumbai has almost two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and over 60% of the deaths reported in the state.
After Mumbai, the next worst impacted city is Pune with 504 cases and 47 deaths, followed by Thane (311 cases and 10 deaths) and Palghar (75 cases and 4 deaths).
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|2085
|122
|2
|Thane
|29
|2
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|96
|1
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|63
|3
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|68
|2
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|53
|2
|9
|Palghar
|14
|1
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|61
|3
|11
|Raigad
|8
|0
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|28
|1
|Thane Division Total
|2507
|137
|1
|Nashik
|3
|0
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|45
|2
|4
|Ahemadnagar
|19
|1
|5
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|9
|0
|6
|Dhule
|1
|1
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Jalgaon
|0
|0
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|2
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Division Total
|84
|5
|1
|Pune
|17
|0
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|450
|46
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|37
|1
|4
|Solapur
|0
|0
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|12
|1
|6
|Satara
|7
|2
|Pune Division Total
|523
|50
|1
|Kolapur
|2
|0
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|3
|0
|3
|Sangli
|26
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|6
|1
|Kolapur Division Total
|38
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|0
|0
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|28
|2
|2
|Jalna
|2
|0
|3
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|4
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Aurangabad Division Total
|32
|2
|1
|Latur
|8
|0
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Dvision Total
|12
|0
|1
|Akola
|7
|1
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|7
|0
|3
|Amravati
|0
|0
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|5
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|13
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola DivisionTotal
|54
|3
|1
|Nagpur
|2
|0
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|55
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|2
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Division Total
|60
|1
|1
|Other States
|11
|2
|TOTAL
|3220
|201