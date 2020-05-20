Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 63 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1458; death toll at 40

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1458 after 63 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 553 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 40 have died, State Health Department said on Wednesday. With this, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state. Out of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from Hassan, followed by 10 in Bidar, 8 in Mandya, 7 in Kalburagi, 6 in Udupi, 4 each in Tuamakuru and Bengaluru urban, and one each from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

"Sixty-three new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1458 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 40 deaths and 553 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

However, the department has not shared the details of patients newly tested positive like- age, gender, their travel or contact history- in its mid-day bulletin.

(With PTI Inputs)

