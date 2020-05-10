Image Source : PTI Karnataka sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, state tally rises to 847; death toll at 31

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 847 after 53 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 405 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 31 have died, State Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the new cases, 22 cases were reported from Belagavi, Bagalkote and Shivamogga with eight cases each and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada with seven, were the biggest contributors to the tally, the health department said. Of the eight cases from Shivamogga, seven are from Yediyurappa's assembly constituency Shikaripura. The other cases were reported from Kalaburugi (3) Bengaluru (3) and one each in Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district and Davangere.

"Fifty-three new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 847 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 405 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

This was the biggest spike in a single day in the state, a senior government officer told PTI.

Shivamogga is the home district of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which had earlier been in the green zone.

Eight of the nine people affected in Shivamogga and who had returned from Ahmedabad were contacts of Tablighi Jamaat infected people, sources in the district administration said.

The single death reported was that of a 56-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban district.

The woman, who died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), had been admitted to a private hospital on May 4 and shifted to another one on May 6.

She died on May 7 and the lab reports on May 9 confirmed that she had COVID-19, the department said.

