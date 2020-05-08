Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 45 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 750; death toll at 30

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 750 after 45 new cases, including that of a five-month-old girl, have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 371 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 30 have died, State Health Department said on Friday.

"Forty-five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 750 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 371 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

The cases include 14 from Davangere, 12 from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 11 from Belagavi, seven from Bengaluru urban, and one from Ballari.

All most all cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, while contacts of four patients are being traced, the bulletin said. At least 11 of them are children (below 18 years), while one is a five-month-old girl.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 56,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths while 16,540 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last one week, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of average cases surged. India is under the third extended lockdown period which was extended on May 1, effective from May 4 and will remain in place till May 17 to slowdown the speed of coronavirus spread.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are the worst hit states in the country with the first two having cases above 16,000 and 5,000 respectively. Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra are the worst hit districts having maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

However, in the present extended phase of the lockdown, the government has given some restrictions like opening of non-essential item shop, allowing e-com to deliver non-essential items depending in which zone they are delivery, opening of liquor shops, and other relaxations. But areas falling under red zones including all metro cities have still lockdown restrictions strictly in place.

