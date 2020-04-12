Jharkhand reports second death due to coronavirus, confirmed case tally rises to 17

Jharkhand has reported second death due to coronavirus and total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 17

Jharkhand has reported second death due to coronavirus and total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 17, health officials said.

The second death was reported at trauma centre of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi on Sunday. The deceased is husband of a corona infected woman, a resident of Hindpiri locality of Ranchi.

According to health department officials, the deceased (60) had no travel history. He was suffering from breathing problem and was put on ventilator.

The first death in the state was reported in Bokaro district on April 9.

Till now the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 17 out of which eight are from Ranchi, seven from Bokaro and two from Hazaribagh district.

The health department has set up two dedicated hospitals for the Coronavirus patients at the state level having combined capacity of 155 non-ICU beds and 30 ICU beds with ventilators, whereas at the district level, 1449 non-ICU beds and 209 ICU beds have been identified.

The total number of beds in quarantine centres across the state is 41,630.

