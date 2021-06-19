India records 60,753 new COVID cases, 1,647 deaths; active cases lowest in 74 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

India recorded 60,753 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,647 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 97,743 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,86,78,390. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,98,23,546 with 7,60,019 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,85,137. A total of 27,23,88,783 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 108 4 7128 24 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 67629 2202 1759390 8486 12224 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2599 114 29934 322 159 1 4 Assam 36978 1162 436043 4835 4138 33 5 Bihar 3548 256 705967 594 9536 9 6 Chandigarh 431 1 60123 47 804 2 7 Chhattisgarh 10062 620 966414 1122 13368 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 10425 8 4 9 Delhi 2445 109 1404688 260 24900 14 10 Goa 3599 225 157353 534 2975 6 11 Gujarat 7230 519 804668 776 10023 5 12 Haryana 2940 287 754924 460 9183 36 13 Himachal Pradesh 3193 237 193421 576 3429 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10094 508 296360 1171 4234 8 15 Jharkhand 1811 135 337362 274 5097 2 16 Karnataka 137072 9675 2625447 15290 33602 168 17 Kerala 108117 876 2665354 12147 11833 90 18 Ladakh 433 49 19097 75 200 19 Lakshadweep 347 52 9000 67 45 20 Madhya Pradesh 2727 257 777630 339 8707 28 21 Maharashtra 137851 5197 5699983 14347 116674 648 22 Manipur 9246 144 52667 447 1033 12 23 Meghalaya 4819 210 38792 431 771 9 24 Mizoram 3816 84 12858 228 76 1 25 Nagaland 2059 309 21571 364 467 1 26 Odisha 37139 2483 829851 6252 3508 37 27 Puducherry 4125 208 108462 557 1714 4 28 Punjab 8829 650 566568 1229 15771 33 29 Rajasthan 3783 479 938101 620 8884 9 30 Sikkim 2900 7 15868 166 290 3 31 Tamil Nadu 89009 11514 2286653 19860 30835 287 32 Telangana 19029 492 588259 1897 3546 12 33 Tripura 4715 158 56425 596 642 5 34 Uttarakhand 3231 240 328040 456 7017 6 35 Uttar Pradesh 5343 676 1676458 774 22081 51 36 West Bengal 22691 618 1437106 2112 17240 58 Total# 760019 38637 28678390 97743 385137 1647

Meanwhile, head of the India's COVID-19 task force on Friday said the country wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can't do so until its domestic needs are met.

“Once our immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of Indian people is achieved and vaccine stockpiles are visible from multiple sources, we would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them,” Dr. Vinod K. Paul said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Paul defended the Indian government's move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections.

He noted that India had given away a “substantial” amount of vaccines at the start of the year as it launched its own immunization drive.

“So that has to be respected and has to be recognized, as not many nations have done that,” he said.

