India records 60,753 new COVID cases, 1,647 deaths; active cases lowest in 74 days

India recorded 60,753 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,647 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 97,743 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,86,78,390. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,98,23,546 with 7,60,019 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,85,137. A total of 27,23,88,783 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|108
|4
|7128
|24
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|67629
|2202
|1759390
|8486
|12224
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2599
|114
|29934
|322
|159
|1
|4
|Assam
|36978
|1162
|436043
|4835
|4138
|33
|5
|Bihar
|3548
|256
|705967
|594
|9536
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|431
|1
|60123
|47
|804
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10062
|620
|966414
|1122
|13368
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|71
|10425
|8
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2445
|109
|1404688
|260
|24900
|14
|10
|Goa
|3599
|225
|157353
|534
|2975
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|7230
|519
|804668
|776
|10023
|5
|12
|Haryana
|2940
|287
|754924
|460
|9183
|36
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3193
|237
|193421
|576
|3429
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10094
|508
|296360
|1171
|4234
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|1811
|135
|337362
|274
|5097
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|137072
|9675
|2625447
|15290
|33602
|168
|17
|Kerala
|108117
|876
|2665354
|12147
|11833
|90
|18
|Ladakh
|433
|49
|19097
|75
|200
|19
|Lakshadweep
|347
|52
|9000
|67
|45
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2727
|257
|777630
|339
|8707
|28
|21
|Maharashtra
|137851
|5197
|5699983
|14347
|116674
|648
|22
|Manipur
|9246
|144
|52667
|447
|1033
|12
|23
|Meghalaya
|4819
|210
|38792
|431
|771
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|3816
|84
|12858
|228
|76
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|2059
|309
|21571
|364
|467
|1
|26
|Odisha
|37139
|2483
|829851
|6252
|3508
|37
|27
|Puducherry
|4125
|208
|108462
|557
|1714
|4
|28
|Punjab
|8829
|650
|566568
|1229
|15771
|33
|29
|Rajasthan
|3783
|479
|938101
|620
|8884
|9
|30
|Sikkim
|2900
|7
|15868
|166
|290
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|89009
|11514
|2286653
|19860
|30835
|287
|32
|Telangana
|19029
|492
|588259
|1897
|3546
|12
|33
|Tripura
|4715
|158
|56425
|596
|642
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3231
|240
|328040
|456
|7017
|6
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5343
|676
|1676458
|774
|22081
|51
|36
|West Bengal
|22691
|618
|1437106
|2112
|17240
|58
|Total#
|760019
|38637
|28678390
|97743
|385137
|1647
Meanwhile, head of the India's COVID-19 task force on Friday said the country wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can't do so until its domestic needs are met.
“Once our immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of Indian people is achieved and vaccine stockpiles are visible from multiple sources, we would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them,” Dr. Vinod K. Paul said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Paul defended the Indian government's move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections.
He noted that India had given away a “substantial” amount of vaccines at the start of the year as it launched its own immunization drive.
“So that has to be respected and has to be recognized, as not many nations have done that,” he said.