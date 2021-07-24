India logs 39,097 new COVID cases, 546 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 97.35 pc

India recorded 39,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 546 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 35,087 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,03,166. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,13,32,159 with 4,08,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,016.
A total of 42,78,82,261 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|19
|1
|7377
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|23571
|368
|1911812
|2199
|13209
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4398
|14
|40102
|468
|208
|4
|4
|Assam
|16205
|488
|532940
|2262
|5076
|22
|5
|Bihar
|597
|7
|713998
|54
|9635
|6
|Chandigarh
|34
|7
|61073
|9
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3241
|143
|984015
|359
|13507
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|36
|2
|10584
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|585
|19
|1410095
|29
|25040
|1
|10
|Goa
|1376
|37
|165700
|129
|3123
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|370
|19
|814162
|53
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|765
|24
|759287
|47
|9613
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|935
|6
|200356
|119
|3509
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1513
|89
|314454
|172
|4373
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|305
|10
|341419
|32
|5122
|16
|Karnataka
|24718
|950
|2828983
|2572
|36293
|31
|17
|Kerala
|129381
|758
|3072895
|13454
|15739
|122
|18
|Ladakh
|83
|8
|19995
|10
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|67
|4
|9984
|11
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|185
|781024
|17
|10512
|21
|Maharashtra
|97513
|574
|6016506
|7756
|131038
|120
|22
|Manipur
|10395
|48
|77147
|868
|1436
|12
|23
|Meghalaya
|4413
|192
|53945
|307
|988
|14
|24
|Mizoram
|7744
|548
|22617
|295
|131
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|1237
|19
|25251
|61
|536
|1
|26
|Odisha
|17466
|329
|939160
|2210
|5308
|67
|27
|Puducherry
|955
|6
|117265
|72
|1783
|2
|28
|Punjab
|811
|58
|581529
|123
|16250
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|360
|2
|944150
|22
|8952
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|2719
|103
|21294
|189
|328
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|25526
|632
|2483676
|2475
|33838
|29
|32
|Telangana
|9857
|51
|625738
|696
|3774
|3
|33
|Tripura
|4251
|87
|70623
|594
|734
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|649
|6
|333621
|48
|7359
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1028
|8
|1684286
|56
|22743
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|12205
|186
|1491016
|966
|18040
|13
|Total#
|405513
|3881
|30468079
|38740
|419470
|483
Meanwhile, a hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said.
Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media release said on Friday.
Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said.
"This is the largest in-kind Medical equipment donation Sewa has received from a hospital system in the US. Sewa is sending the PPE to Trinidad and Tobago and to a few countries in South America which are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPAP machines will go to India,” said Professor Sree Sreenath, former president of Sewa International, who was present at the event.