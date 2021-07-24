India logs 39,097 new COVID cases, 546 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 97.35 pc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 39,097 new COVID cases, 546 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,08,977

India recorded 39,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 546 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 35,087 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,03,166. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,13,32,159 with 4,08,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,016.

A total of 42,78,82,261 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 1 7377 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 23571 368 1911812 2199 13209 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4398 14 40102 468 208 4 4 Assam 16205 488 532940 2262 5076 22 5 Bihar 597 7 713998 54 9635 6 Chandigarh 34 7 61073 9 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3241 143 984015 359 13507 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 2 10584 3 4 9 Delhi 585 19 1410095 29 25040 1 10 Goa 1376 37 165700 129 3123 5 11 Gujarat 370 19 814162 53 10076 12 Haryana 765 24 759287 47 9613 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 935 6 200356 119 3509 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1513 89 314454 172 4373 1 15 Jharkhand 305 10 341419 32 5122 16 Karnataka 24718 950 2828983 2572 36293 31 17 Kerala 129381 758 3072895 13454 15739 122 18 Ladakh 83 8 19995 10 206 19 Lakshadweep 67 4 9984 11 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 185 781024 17 10512 21 Maharashtra 97513 574 6016506 7756 131038 120 22 Manipur 10395 48 77147 868 1436 12 23 Meghalaya 4413 192 53945 307 988 14 24 Mizoram 7744 548 22617 295 131 4 25 Nagaland 1237 19 25251 61 536 1 26 Odisha 17466 329 939160 2210 5308 67 27 Puducherry 955 6 117265 72 1783 2 28 Punjab 811 58 581529 123 16250 4 29 Rajasthan 360 2 944150 22 8952 1 30 Sikkim 2719 103 21294 189 328 2 31 Tamil Nadu 25526 632 2483676 2475 33838 29 32 Telangana 9857 51 625738 696 3774 3 33 Tripura 4251 87 70623 594 734 2 34 Uttarakhand 649 6 333621 48 7359 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 1028 8 1684286 56 22743 4 36 West Bengal 12205 186 1491016 966 18040 13 Total# 405513 3881 30468079 38740 419470 483

Meanwhile, a hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said.

Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media release said on Friday.

Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said.

"This is the largest in-kind Medical equipment donation Sewa has received from a hospital system in the US. Sewa is sending the PPE to Trinidad and Tobago and to a few countries in South America which are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPAP machines will go to India,” said Professor Sree Sreenath, former president of Sewa International, who was present at the event.

