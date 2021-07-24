Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
  India logs 39,097 new COVID cases, 546 deaths in past 24 hours; recovery rate at 97.35 pc

Meanwhile, a hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India.

New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2021 9:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

India recorded 39,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 546 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 35,087 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,03,166. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,13,32,159 with 4,08,977 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,016. 

A total of 42,78,82,261 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 7377 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 23571 368  1911812 2199  13209 12 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4398 14  40102 468  208
4 Assam 16205 488  532940 2262  5076 22 
5 Bihar 597 713998 54  9635  
6 Chandigarh 34 61073 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3241 143  984015 359  13507
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 10584 4  
9 Delhi 585 19  1410095 29  25040
10 Goa 1376 37  165700 129  3123
11 Gujarat 370 19  814162 53  10076  
12 Haryana 765 24  759287 47  9613
13 Himachal Pradesh 935 200356 119  3509
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1513 89  314454 172  4373
15 Jharkhand 305 10  341419 32  5122  
16 Karnataka 24718 950  2828983 2572  36293 31 
17 Kerala 129381 758  3072895 13454  15739 122 
18 Ladakh 83 19995 10  206  
19 Lakshadweep 67 9984 11  49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 185   781024 17  10512  
21 Maharashtra 97513 574  6016506 7756  131038 120 
22 Manipur 10395 48  77147 868  1436 12 
23 Meghalaya 4413 192  53945 307  988 14 
24 Mizoram 7744 548  22617 295  131
25 Nagaland 1237 19  25251 61  536
26 Odisha 17466 329  939160 2210  5308 67 
27 Puducherry 955 117265 72  1783
28 Punjab 811 58  581529 123  16250
29 Rajasthan 360 944150 22  8952
30 Sikkim 2719 103  21294 189  328
31 Tamil Nadu 25526 632  2483676 2475  33838 29 
32 Telangana 9857 51  625738 696  3774
33 Tripura 4251 87  70623 594  734
34 Uttarakhand 649 333621 48  7359
35 Uttar Pradesh 1028 1684286 56  22743
36 West Bengal 12205 186  1491016 966  18040 13 
Total# 405513 3881  30468079 38740  419470 483 

Meanwhile, a hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said.

Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland. The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media release said on Friday.

Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said.

"This is the largest in-kind Medical equipment donation Sewa has received from a hospital system in the US. Sewa is sending the PPE to Trinidad and Tobago and to a few countries in South America which are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPAP machines will go to India,” said Professor Sree Sreenath, former president of Sewa International, who was present at the event.

