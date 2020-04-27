With 190 new patients, coronavirus cases cross 3,000-mark in Delhi

File Image

With 190 new patients, coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday. At least 3,108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.

Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till now, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 54 percent of the total death cases, officials said. Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,918, including 54 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 on Monday. Two more areas were identified as coronavirus hotspots after COVID-19 cases were detected.

