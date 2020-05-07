Coronavirus cases in India mounts to 52,952; deaths near 1,800. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Health workers examine migrant laborers who arrived from Gujarat state on a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 52,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 52,952 including 1,783 deaths while 15,267 have recovered, as per the health ministry figures released on Thursday. In the past 5 days, India has recorded close to 10,000 COVID-19 cases even as lockdown continues across the nation. This has been the fastet rise in coronavirus cases as frequency of testing is increasing. India has so far tested over 1.2 million samples for coronavirus out of which over 50,000 have been confirmed for the infection.

The nation is currently under lockdown 3.0 or exit 2.0 according to the government as several relaxations were provided like opening of non-essential shops, restarting businesses with bare minimum staff including private office. While coronavirus cases continue to rise, the government is also having discussions on stimulus package for the business industry as COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has hit economy with many businesses incuring heavy loses.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh remain the worst hit states in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, with cases in Maharashtra and Delhi crossing 15,000 and 5,000 mark.

State-wise list of COVID19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1777 729 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 45 32 1 Bihar 542 188 4 Chandigarh 120 21 1 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 5532 1542 65 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 6625 1500 396 Haryana 594 260 7 Himachal Pradesh 45 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 775 322 8 Jharkhand 127 37 3 Karnataka 693 354 29 Kerala 503 469 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3138 1099 185 Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 185 61 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1516 135 27 Rajasthan 3317 1596 92 Tamil Nadu 4829 1516 35 Telengana 1107 628 29 Tripura 43 2 0 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2998 1130 60 West Bengal 1456 364 144 Total number of confirmed cases in India 52952* 15267 1783

