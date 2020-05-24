Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.3 lakh mark; deaths at 3,867. Check state-wise list

Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.3 lakh mark taking tally to 1,31,868 including 3,867 deaths while 54,441 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2020 9:15 IST
Image Source : AP

People stand in a queue to buy essential items during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.3 lakh mark taking tally to 1,31,868 including 3,867 deaths while 54,441 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. The country is under the third extended phase of lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with other senior officials interacted with representatives of 11 municipal areas from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan which have reported a high number of COVID-19 cases. These areas alone account for 70% of India's active case-load.

A presentation was made to highlight the trend in case trajectory with respect to total confirmed cases, the fatality rate, doubling time, tests per million and confirmation percentage.

At a time when the nation is dealing with health and economic crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said that the economic package announced by the Centre to help revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic is not different from that announced by the other countries, but may vary in proportion.

In an interaction with BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli, the Finance Minister said that the packages announced by other nations were studied and it was found that all the other counties brought together a basket of fiscal, monetary and central bank's liquidity measures, as India has done.

"We are not at all different from them. The proportion may vary," she said.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths**
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
Andhra Pradesh 2757 1809 56
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 329 55 4
Bihar 2380 653 11
Chandigarh 225 179 3
Chhattisgarh 214 64 0
Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0
Delhi 12910 6267 231
Goa 55 16 0
Gujarat 13664 6169 829
Haryana 1131 750 16
Himachal Pradesh 185 61 3
Jammu and Kashmir 1569 774 21
Jharkhand 350 141 4
Karnataka 1959 608 42
Kerala 795 515 4
Ladakh 49 43 0
Madhya Pradesh 6371 3267 281
Maharashtra 47190 13404 1577
Manipur 29 4 0
Meghalaya 14 12 1
Mizoram 1 1 0
Odisha 1269 497 7
Puducherry 26 10 0#
Punjab 2045 1870 39
Rajasthan 6742 3786 160
Sikkim 1 0 0
Tamil Nadu 15512 7491 103
Telengana 1813 1065 49
Tripura 189 153 0
Uttarakhand 244 56 2
Uttar Pradesh 6017 3406 155
West Bengal 3459 1281 269
Cases being reassigned to states 2338    
Total# 131868 54441 3867

