Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.5 lakh mark; deaths at 4,337. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk on a street, their faces covered as prevention against the coronavirus in Bengaluru, India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks , starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown.

"At least 60,490 people in the country have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate which was 7.1% in first lockdown, 11.42 % in second, 26.59% was in third lockdown, is now 41.61 %," said Agarwal.

He said the fatality rate has also been observed as declining. "Our fatality rate is one of the lowest -- 2.87 per cent as against the global average for case fatality which is around 6.45 per cent. It was 3.3 per cent on April 15 and has now reduced to 2.87 per cent," said the Joint Health Secretary.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2009 57 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 Assam 616 62 4 Bihar 2983 900 13 Chandigarh 266 187 4 Chhattisgarh 361 79 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 Delhi 14465 7223 288 Goa 67 28 0 Gujarat 14821 7139 915 Haryana 1305 824 17 Himachal Pradesh 247 67 5 Jammu and Kashmir 1759 833 24 Jharkhand 426 175 4 Karnataka 2283 748 44 Kerala 963 542 6 Ladakh 53 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 7024 3689 305 Maharashtra 54758 16954 1792 Manipur 39 4 0 Meghalaya 15 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Nagaland 4 0 0 Odisha 1517 733 7 Puducherry 46 12 0 Punjab 2106 1918 40 Rajasthan 7536 4171 170 Sikkim 1 0 0 Tamil Nadu 17728 9342 127 Telengana 1991 1284 57 Tripura 207 165 0 Uttarakhand 401 64 4 Uttar Pradesh 6548 3698 170 West Bengal 4009 1486 283 Cases being reassigned to states 4013 Total# 151767 64426 4337

