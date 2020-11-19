Image Source : PTI India records 45,576 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 93.58%

India on Thursday recorded as many as 45,576 new coronavirus infections and 585 deaths, pushing country's COVID-19 caseload to 89.5 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 8,958,483 while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83 lakh. The total recoveries have surged to 83,83,602 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The number of active cases remained below 4.5 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of more than 12,85,08,389 crore samples have been tested up to November 18 with 10,28,203 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Statewise coronavirus status:

o. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 154 4378 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 16516 833980 6899 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1182 14715 48 4 Assam 3285 206611 969 5 Bihar 5349 221272 1201 6 Chandigarh 1081 14833 253 7 Chhattisgarh 18770 193997 2646 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 3274 2 9 Delhi 42458 452683 7943 10 Goa 1364 44310 670 11 Gujarat 12457 175362 3823 12 Haryana 19543 185403 2093 13 Himachal Pradesh 6901 24025 475 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5570 96972 1613 15 Jharkhand 2637 103171 934 16 Karnataka 25165 829188 11578 17 Kerala 69516 468460 1943 18 Ladakh 924 6605 94 19 Madhya Pradesh 9338 174202 3115 20 Maharashtra 81207 1630111 46202 21 Manipur 2828 19259 231 22 Meghalaya 753 10014 103 23 Mizoram 487 3021 5 24 Nagaland 1255 9057 54 25 Odisha 7568 301777 1575 26 Puducherry 705 35152 608 27 Punjab 5937 132917 4541 28 Rajasthan 19478 210779 2101 29 Sikkim 300 4182 95 30 Tamil Nadu 14470 737281 11531 31 Telengana 12682 246733 1419 32 Tripura 997 30856 364 33 Uttarakhand 4147 64032 1128 34 Uttar Pradesh 21954 487221 7441 35 West Bengal 26296 407769 7820 Total# 443303 8383602 131578

