India records 45,576 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 93.58%

India on Thursday recorded as many as 45,576 new coronavirus infections and 585 deaths, pushing country's COVID-19 caseload to 89.5 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 8,958,483 while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83 lakh. The total recoveries have surged to 83,83,602 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The number of active cases remained below 4.5 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of more than 12,85,08,389 crore samples have been tested up to November 18 with 10,28,203 samples being tested on Wednesday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Statewise coronavirus status:
|o.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|154
|4378
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16516
|833980
|6899
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1182
|14715
|48
|4
|Assam
|3285
|206611
|969
|5
|Bihar
|5349
|221272
|1201
|6
|Chandigarh
|1081
|14833
|253
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18770
|193997
|2646
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|29
|3274
|2
|9
|Delhi
|42458
|452683
|7943
|10
|Goa
|1364
|44310
|670
|11
|Gujarat
|12457
|175362
|3823
|12
|Haryana
|19543
|185403
|2093
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6901
|24025
|475
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5570
|96972
|1613
|15
|Jharkhand
|2637
|103171
|934
|16
|Karnataka
|25165
|829188
|11578
|17
|Kerala
|69516
|468460
|1943
|18
|Ladakh
|924
|6605
|94
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9338
|174202
|3115
|20
|Maharashtra
|81207
|1630111
|46202
|21
|Manipur
|2828
|19259
|231
|22
|Meghalaya
|753
|10014
|103
|23
|Mizoram
|487
|3021
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1255
|9057
|54
|25
|Odisha
|7568
|301777
|1575
|26
|Puducherry
|705
|35152
|608
|27
|Punjab
|5937
|132917
|4541
|28
|Rajasthan
|19478
|210779
|2101
|29
|Sikkim
|300
|4182
|95
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14470
|737281
|11531
|31
|Telengana
|12682
|246733
|1419
|32
|Tripura
|997
|30856
|364
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4147
|64032
|1128
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|21954
|487221
|7441
|35
|West Bengal
|26296
|407769
|7820
|Total#
|443303
|8383602
|131578