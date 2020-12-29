India reports 16,432 new COVID cases, 252 deaths; active cases at 2,68,581

Image Source : PTI India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,24,303 on Tuesday, with 16,432 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,48,153 with 252 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 4803 5 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3423 202 870752 410 7098 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 119 11 16521 18 56 4 Assam 3323 33 211636 90 1038 1 5 Bihar 4928 140 244076 615 1386 3 6 Chandigarh 379 18 18856 46 316 1 7 Chhattisgarh 12962 739 260056 1901 3319 26 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3363 1 2 9 Delhi 6297 416 606644 959 10474 21 10 Goa 955 11 49083 91 734 3 11 Gujarat 10223 212 228144 1016 4288 6 12 Haryana 4040 228 254336 571 2882 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 3680 154 50079 394 921 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3157 127 115261 275 1875 8 15 Jharkhand 1582 3 111818 154 1020 1 16 Karnataka 12566 533 892273 1178 12070 8 17 Kerala 64205 1139 676368 4172 2990 14 18 Ladakh 197 11 9088 16 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 9874 223 225782 1090 3572 9 20 Maharashtra 58294 2053 1814449 4501 49305 50 21 Manipur 1234 43 26478 74 348 22 Meghalaya 199 27 13042 30 138 23 Mizoram 114 13 4068 19 8 24 Nagaland 243 8 11589 21 79 1 25 Odisha 2482 93 324392 324 1864 3 26 Puducherry 357 2 37040 35 631 27 Punjab 4014 200 156342 450 5312 13 28 Rajasthan 10742 415 292739 1206 2677 7 29 Sikkim 531 16 5188 15 126 1 30 Tamil Nadu 8867 80 794228 1074 12080 11 31 Telengana 5999 232 277931 627 1535 2 32 Tripura 140 8 32721 10 385 33 Uttarakhand 5511 114 82850 313 1489 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 14710 661 559888 1585 8322 16 35 West Bengal 13161 613 525685 1614 9625 27 Total# 268581 8720 9807569 24900 148153 252

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 252 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 27 from West Bengal, 21 from Delhi, 14 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,305 from Maharashtra followed by 12,070 from Karnataka, 12,080 from Tamil Nadu, 10,474 from Delhi, 9,625 from West Bengal, 8,322 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,098 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,312 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

