  India reports 16,432 new COVID cases, 252 deaths; active cases at 2,68,581

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,305 from Maharashtra followed by 12,070 from Karnataka, 12,080 from Tamil Nadu, 10,474 from Delhi, 9,625 from West Bengal, 8,322 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,098 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,312 from Punjab.

New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2020 10:31 IST
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,24,303 on Tuesday, with 16,432 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,48,153 with 252 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64   4803 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3423 202  870752 410  7098
3 Arunachal Pradesh 119 11  16521 18  56  
4 Assam 3323 33  211636 90  1038
5 Bihar 4928 140  244076 615  1386
6 Chandigarh 379 18  18856 46  316
7 Chhattisgarh 12962 739  260056 1901  3319 26 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   3363 2  
9 Delhi 6297 416  606644 959  10474 21 
10 Goa 955 11  49083 91  734
11 Gujarat 10223 212  228144 1016  4288
12 Haryana 4040 228  254336 571  2882
13 Himachal Pradesh 3680 154  50079 394  921
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3157 127  115261 275  1875
15 Jharkhand 1582 111818 154  1020
16 Karnataka 12566 533  892273 1178  12070
17 Kerala 64205 1139  676368 4172  2990 14 
18 Ladakh 197 11  9088 16  126  
19 Madhya Pradesh 9874 223  225782 1090  3572
20 Maharashtra 58294 2053  1814449 4501  49305 50 
21 Manipur 1234 43  26478 74  348  
22 Meghalaya 199 27  13042 30  138  
23 Mizoram 114 13  4068 19  8  
24 Nagaland 243 11589 21  79
25 Odisha 2482 93  324392 324  1864
26 Puducherry 357 37040 35  631  
27 Punjab 4014 200  156342 450  5312 13 
28 Rajasthan 10742 415  292739 1206  2677
29 Sikkim 531 16  5188 15  126
30 Tamil Nadu 8867 80  794228 1074  12080 11 
31 Telengana 5999 232  277931 627  1535
32 Tripura 140 32721 10  385  
33 Uttarakhand 5511 114  82850 313  1489
34 Uttar Pradesh 14710 661  559888 1585  8322 16 
35 West Bengal 13161 613  525685 1614  9625 27 
Total# 268581 8720  9807569 24900  148153 252

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 252 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 27 from West Bengal, 21 from Delhi, 14 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

