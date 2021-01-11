India reports 16,311 new COVID cases, 161 deaths; active cases at 2,22,526

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,66,595 on Monday, with 16,311 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,51,160 with 161 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.
There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|23
|1
|4875
|2
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2544
|63
|875243
|289
|7129
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|66
|2
|16650
|3
|56
|4
|Assam
|3014
|5
|212515
|29
|1061
|1
|5
|Bihar
|4178
|69
|250088
|379
|1434
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|241
|13
|19727
|31
|327
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8967
|307
|276774
|962
|3490
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|2
|3376
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|3468
|215
|616054
|602
|10678
|12
|10
|Goa
|832
|35
|50277
|100
|747
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|7829
|139
|239771
|806
|4344
|4
|12
|Haryana
|2510
|53
|259495
|286
|2950
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|971
|117
|54522
|202
|959
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2011
|83
|118617
|195
|1910
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1468
|26
|114302
|169
|1047
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|9668
|197
|905751
|593
|12140
|2
|17
|Kerala
|64379
|137
|743467
|4659
|3302
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|197
|6
|9294
|16
|127
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7823
|206
|237063
|816
|3711
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|55351
|1222
|1863702
|2302
|50061
|34
|21
|Manipur
|490
|25
|27805
|39
|365
|22
|Meghalaya
|155
|8
|13313
|27
|143
|23
|Mizoram
|92
|6
|4192
|6
|9
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|116
|3
|11778
|84
|25
|Odisha
|1928
|20
|328043
|240
|1891
|26
|Puducherry
|316
|12
|37501
|40
|638
|2
|27
|Punjab
|2933
|19
|160655
|312
|5445
|6
|28
|Rajasthan
|6726
|4
|303536
|476
|2734
|3
|29
|Sikkim
|351
|18
|5508
|22
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|7164
|140
|806875
|857
|12222
|7
|31
|Telengana
|4518
|238
|283924
|461
|1566
|1
|32
|Tripura
|50
|7
|32869
|7
|388
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3130
|85
|88918
|303
|1573
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|11134
|87
|573542
|769
|8495
|14
|35
|West Bengal
|7881
|153
|542887
|957
|9941
|19
|Total#
|222526
|809
|10092909
|16959
|151160
|161
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The 161 new fatalities include 34 from Maharashtra, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 14 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,51,160 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,061 from Maharashtra followed by 12,140 from Karnataka, 12,222 from Tamil Nadu, 10,678 from Delhi, 9,941 from West Bengal, 8,495 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,129 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,445 from Punjab.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.