India reports 16,311 new COVID cases, 161 deaths; active cases at 2,22,526

Monday, January 11, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2021 9:50 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A medic conducts the dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary, at a civil hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,66,595 on Monday, with 16,311 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,51,160 with 161 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 4875 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2544 63  875243 289  7129
3 Arunachal Pradesh 66 16650 56  
4 Assam 3014 212515 29  1061
5 Bihar 4178 69  250088 379  1434
6 Chandigarh 241 13  19727 31  327  
7 Chhattisgarh 8967 307  276774 962  3490
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3376 2  
9 Delhi 3468 215  616054 602  10678 12 
10 Goa 832 35  50277 100  747
11 Gujarat 7829 139  239771 806  4344
12 Haryana 2510 53  259495 286  2950
13 Himachal Pradesh 971 117  54522 202  959
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2011 83  118617 195  1910
15 Jharkhand 1468 26  114302 169  1047
16 Karnataka 9668 197  905751 593  12140
17 Kerala 64379 137  743467 4659  3302 23 
18 Ladakh 197 9294 16  127  
19 Madhya Pradesh 7823 206  237063 816  3711 10 
20 Maharashtra 55351 1222  1863702 2302  50061 34 
21 Manipur 490 25  27805 39  365  
22 Meghalaya 155 13313 27  143  
23 Mizoram 92 4192 9
24 Nagaland 116 11778   84  
25 Odisha 1928 20  328043 240  1891  
26 Puducherry 316 12  37501 40  638
27 Punjab 2933 19  160655 312  5445
28 Rajasthan 6726 303536 476  2734
29 Sikkim 351 18  5508 22  129  
30 Tamil Nadu 7164 140  806875 857  12222
31 Telengana 4518 238  283924 461  1566
32 Tripura 50 32869 388  
33 Uttarakhand 3130 85  88918 303  1573
34 Uttar Pradesh 11134 87  573542 769  8495 14 
35 West Bengal 7881 153  542887 957  9941 19 
Total# 222526 809  10092909 16959  151160 161 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 161 new fatalities include 34 from Maharashtra, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 14 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,51,160 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,061 from Maharashtra followed by 12,140 from Karnataka, 12,222 from Tamil Nadu, 10,678 from Delhi, 9,941 from West Bengal, 8,495 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,129 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,445 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

