India reports 16,311 new COVID cases, 161 deaths; active cases at 2,22,526

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A medic conducts the dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary, at a civil hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,66,595 on Monday, with 16,311 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,51,160 with 161 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 1 4875 2 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2544 63 875243 289 7129 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 66 2 16650 3 56 4 Assam 3014 5 212515 29 1061 1 5 Bihar 4178 69 250088 379 1434 4 6 Chandigarh 241 13 19727 31 327 7 Chhattisgarh 8967 307 276774 962 3490 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 2 3376 2 2 9 Delhi 3468 215 616054 602 10678 12 10 Goa 832 35 50277 100 747 1 11 Gujarat 7829 139 239771 806 4344 4 12 Haryana 2510 53 259495 286 2950 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 971 117 54522 202 959 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2011 83 118617 195 1910 1 15 Jharkhand 1468 26 114302 169 1047 2 16 Karnataka 9668 197 905751 593 12140 2 17 Kerala 64379 137 743467 4659 3302 23 18 Ladakh 197 6 9294 16 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 7823 206 237063 816 3711 10 20 Maharashtra 55351 1222 1863702 2302 50061 34 21 Manipur 490 25 27805 39 365 22 Meghalaya 155 8 13313 27 143 23 Mizoram 92 6 4192 6 9 1 24 Nagaland 116 3 11778 84 25 Odisha 1928 20 328043 240 1891 26 Puducherry 316 12 37501 40 638 2 27 Punjab 2933 19 160655 312 5445 6 28 Rajasthan 6726 4 303536 476 2734 3 29 Sikkim 351 18 5508 22 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7164 140 806875 857 12222 7 31 Telengana 4518 238 283924 461 1566 1 32 Tripura 50 7 32869 7 388 33 Uttarakhand 3130 85 88918 303 1573 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 11134 87 573542 769 8495 14 35 West Bengal 7881 153 542887 957 9941 19 Total# 222526 809 10092909 16959 151160 161

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 161 new fatalities include 34 from Maharashtra, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 14 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,51,160 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,061 from Maharashtra followed by 12,140 from Karnataka, 12,222 from Tamil Nadu, 10,678 from Delhi, 9,941 from West Bengal, 8,495 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,129 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,445 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

