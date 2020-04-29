Agra COVID-19 cases rise to 425; death toll at 11

Image Source : PTI Agra reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, district tally rises to 389; death toll at 11

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Taj city mounted to 425 with 21 new additions, District magistrate P.N. Singh said. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. The district has so far seen 11 deaths due to the virus. At least 69 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 345 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 31,300-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

