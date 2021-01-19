India reports 10,064 new COVID cases, 137 deaths; total case tally at 1,05,81,837

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker sanitizes the luggage of passengers amid coronavirus pandemic, at Dadar station in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,81,837 with 10,064 new cases in a day, while 1,02,28,753 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. There are 2,00,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,05,81,837 and the death toll climbed to 1,52,556 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 137 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 4 4897 1 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1713 183 877212 263 7141 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 57 1 16699 2 56 4 Assam 2811 108 212978 139 1075 2 5 Bihar 3308 514 253007 676 1460 3 6 Chandigarh 203 26 20031 53 330 7 Chhattisgarh 5995 837 284412 1301 3565 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3377 2 9 Delhi 2335 209 619501 362 10754 8 10 Goa 865 13 50837 66 756 11 Gujarat 6193 207 245807 700 4367 2 12 Haryana 1929 165 261510 280 2989 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 628 69 55383 103 967 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1111 113 120392 194 1922 1 15 Jharkhand 1190 35 115542 131 1054 4 16 Karnataka 8052 547 912205 973 12175 9 17 Kerala 68617 592 779097 3921 3480 17 18 Ladakh 81 10 9448 11 128 19 Lakshadweep 14 14 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 6160 239 241966 540 3756 3 21 Maharashtra 51887 1965 1890323 3854 50473 35 22 Manipur 296 47 28205 58 366 23 Meghalaya 148 13415 3 144 24 Mizoram 79 4241 6 9 25 Nagaland 115 1 11858 4 88 26 Odisha 1742 122 329801 255 1901 1 27 Puducherry 286 2 37740 20 643 1 28 Punjab 2458 159 162762 278 5509 5 29 Rajasthan 4634 416 308010 626 2750 3 30 Sikkim 152 9 5756 9 130 31 Tamil Nadu 5725 215 813326 758 12272 8 32 Telengana 4005 44 286542 298 1581 2 33 Tripura 39 32905 3 391 34 Uttarakhand 2136 218 91170 332 1617 6 35 Uttar Pradesh 8631 250 579693 622 8580 4 36 West Bengal 6893 190 548705 569 10063 10 Total# 200528 7484 10228753 17411 152556 137

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 137 latest fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 10 from West Bengal, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,52,556 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,473 from Maharashtra followed by 12,272 from Tamil Nadu, 12,175 from Karnataka, 10,754 from Delhi, 10,063 from West Bengal, 8,580 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,141 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,509 from Punjab and 4,367 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Latest India News