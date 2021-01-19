India reports 10,064 new COVID cases, 137 deaths; total case tally at 1,05,81,837

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 10:22 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A health worker sanitizes the luggage of passengers amid coronavirus pandemic, at Dadar station in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,81,837 with 10,064 new cases in a day, while 1,02,28,753 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. There are 2,00,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,05,81,837 and the death toll climbed to 1,52,556 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 137 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 4897 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1713 183  877212 263  7141
3 Arunachal Pradesh 57 16699 56  
4 Assam 2811 108  212978 139  1075
5 Bihar 3308 514  253007 676  1460
6 Chandigarh 203 26  20031 53  330  
7 Chhattisgarh 5995 837  284412 1301  3565
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11   3377   2  
9 Delhi 2335 209  619501 362  10754
10 Goa 865 13  50837 66  756  
11 Gujarat 6193 207  245807 700  4367
12 Haryana 1929 165  261510 280  2989
13 Himachal Pradesh 628 69  55383 103  967
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1111 113  120392 194  1922
15 Jharkhand 1190 35  115542 131  1054
16 Karnataka 8052 547  912205 973  12175
17 Kerala 68617 592  779097 3921  3480 17 
18 Ladakh 81 10  9448 11  128  
19 Lakshadweep 14 14  0   0  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6160 239  241966 540  3756
21 Maharashtra 51887 1965  1890323 3854  50473 35 
22 Manipur 296 47  28205 58  366  
23 Meghalaya 148   13415 144  
24 Mizoram 79   4241 9  
25 Nagaland 115 11858 88  
26 Odisha 1742 122  329801 255  1901
27 Puducherry 286 37740 20  643
28 Punjab 2458 159  162762 278  5509
29 Rajasthan 4634 416  308010 626  2750
30 Sikkim 152 5756 130  
31 Tamil Nadu 5725 215  813326 758  12272
32 Telengana 4005 44  286542 298  1581
33 Tripura 39   32905 391  
34 Uttarakhand 2136 218  91170 332  1617
35 Uttar Pradesh 8631 250  579693 622  8580
36 West Bengal 6893 190  548705 569  10063 10 
Total# 200528 7484  10228753 17411  152556 137

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 137 latest fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 10 from West Bengal, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,52,556 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,473 from Maharashtra followed by 12,272 from Tamil Nadu, 12,175 from Karnataka, 10,754 from Delhi, 10,063 from West Bengal, 8,580 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,141 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,509 from Punjab and 4,367 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

