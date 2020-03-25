Coronavirus: Action taken after individuals in Arunachal slaughter animals to 'ward off' COVID-19

Image Source : SAURABH SHRIVASTAVA Animals including a dog were killed and hung on a rope over a road in Pasighat.

Right when coronavirus outbreak is causing fresh infections across the country, a bizarre development in Arunachal Pradesh has got everyone talking. On Wednesday, it was observed that people in Pasighat District in the Arunachal Pradesh slaughtered animals and hung the carcasses over a road in order to 'ward off' and prevent coronavirus from affecting the locality. After this horrific development, the administration has begun creating greater awareness among people on coronavirus.

Passers-by and officials of the administration were stunned to see dead bodies of animals hung on a rope over a road. The dead animals included a dog and other critters who, probably did not have anything with the spread of coronavirus.

The local administration has swung into action after this bizarre and horrific development Pasighat District Collector Kinnay Singh warned people that any such act will invite action from the authorities The collector has issued an order in this regard.

By Wednesday evening, the total number of COVID-19 infections stood at 10. The figure includes a patient who made a full recovery.