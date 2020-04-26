Image Source : PTI Andhra reports highest COVID-19 single day tally; toll mounts to 1,097

Andhra Pradesh has reported its highest single-day tally over 24 hours as 81 new coronavirus cases came to light, taking the total number of patients in the state to 1,097 on Sunday. While no new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, 60 patients got discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state, a government bulletin said.

Fifty-two fresh cases were registered in Krishna district alone, the bulk of them in Vijayawada city. Krishna, though number three in the state behind Kurnool and Guntur districts, now has a total of 177 cases.

As many as 93 COVID-19 cases were added in Krishna district in the last three days.

West Godavari district too witnessed a rise in cases by 12, increasing its overall count to 51. Kurnool's tally rose to 279 with the addition of four while Guntur had 214, including three fresh cases.

Kurnool also saw the recovery of 24 patients in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

In SPS Nellore district, 15 patients were discharged and 11 in neighbouring Prakasam.

In all 231 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in different districts.

As the toll remained unchanged at 31, the number of active cases stood at 835, the bulletin said.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

On Saturday, the total confirmed cases in India were at 24,942 while death toll was 779 and 5,210 have recovered. India is under an extended lockdown period that will remain in place till May 3 after PM Modi on April 14 in his televised address to the nation said that it was important to extend the lockdown to control the spread of the virus. He added almost every state was of the view that the lockdown should be extended.

(With Inputs from PTI)

