Image Source : PTI (FILE) All COVID-19 patients in Andaman and Nicobar make successful recovery

Andaman and Nicobar Islands become coronavirus free as all the 11 patients in the Union Territory have been recovered as of now. The Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chetan Sanghi took to his Twitter handle to announce the recovery of all COVID-19 patients in UT. His post read, "11 out of 11 positive cases recovered while #AndamanFightsCOVID19. However, the watch, caution and arrangements will continue as per GoI guidelines."

11 out of 11 positive cases recovered while #AndamanFightsCOVID19



However, the watch, caution and arrangements will continue as per GoI guidelines. — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 16, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanghi shared that the recovery rate of COVID-19 positive cases in Andaman and Nicobar is the highest in the country, i.e., 90.91 per cent.

The group of islands that is home to at least five endangered tribes has so far reported 11 positive cases of the COVID-19.

It reported the first case of coronavirus on March 26. Nine members of the Tablighi Jamaat group returned to Port Blair on March 24 and were tested positive for COVID-19. The wife of one of the Jammat members also got infected and was admitted to the hospital. She too got recovered with the other coronavirus patients in the UT.

Meanwhile, in the daily press briefing of Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health Lav Agrawal said that 1,489 patients have been recovered so far and 183 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

However, a total of 941 positive cases were found in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 12,380. The coronavirus death toll in India has reached 414.

