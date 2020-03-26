70-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Gujarat; state toll rises to 3

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a health department officials said. With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to three, they said.
"The 70-year-old man died at a government hospital in Bhavnagar," state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Earlier, one patient each from Ahmedabad and Surat had succumbed to the viral infection, she said.
