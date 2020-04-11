Image Source : PTI Corona positive toddler tests negative, will be discharged

A two-and-a-half-year-old child who tested negative for Covid-19 in Lucknow on Saturday will soon be discharged from the hospital, health officials said. The toddler has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"The child's second report also came negative on Saturday. He will be discharged soon after the necessary formalities, said Dr D. Himanshu of KGMU.

The child got infection from his mother, officials said.

The child was admitted to the hospital here after being found positive for Covid-19. His mother was the first coronavirus patient of Lucknow.

The child's mother, a doctor with a travel history to Canada, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. She was discharged on March 19 but stayed at the hospital as her child was too young. She also infected a youth, a resident of Indira Nagar, who came in contact with her. The youth is now admitted at a hospital.

