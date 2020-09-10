Image Source : VIDEO GRAB 'Corona is gone' West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh declares to a packed rally in Hooghly

In a shocking statement, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday declared that the coronavirus pandemic is over. The state BJP chief said this at a public rally in Dhaniakhali area in Hooghly district. Addressing a packed crowd where most people were not wearing masks and social distancing went for a toss, Ghosh said that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government is unnecessarily imposing lockdown to stop the saffron brigade from holding public rallies.

"Corona is Gone! Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal....They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," Ghosh said.

From Dhaniakhali (Hooghly zela), while addressing a public meeting this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Oa7AlnmsVn — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 9, 2020

Interestingly, Ghosh's statement comes at a time when India is witnessing the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in the world.

On Wednesday, Bengal recorded 3,107 new cases of coronavirus and 53 Covid-19 deaths in the state. Over the past several weeks, the state has been recording around three thousand cases of coronavirus every day. So far, 3,730 people have died of the virus in the West Bengal while the total number of Covid-19 infections in the state stands at 1.9 lakhs.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage