Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik attended the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday but avoided directly responding to a question on cross-border terrorism. When asked about India's concerns over cross-border terrorism, Malik said, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations..."

Instead of directly addressing the question, the Pakistani minister highlighted the importance of dialogue among countries in the region, describing the SCO forum as a welcome initiative amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

“It’s wonderful to have dialogue across civilisations in the entire region. Geopolitics is in flux. It’s easy to speak about things like this. It’s a very welcome sign," Malik said.

The minister also expressed optimism about the future of India-Pakistan relations, saying he hoped countries in the region would adopt a broader approach to addressing their shared political and social challenges.

What Pakistan Minister said on improving ties with India

When asked whether India-Pakistan relations could improve following the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik expressed hope that ties across the region would move in a positive direction. He said the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape called for countries to look beyond individual bilateral disputes and take a broader view of regional concerns.

He added that such an approach should involve addressing political and social challenges through greater engagement and dialogue, with the aim of advancing the collective interests of the region.

Emphasising the importance of multilateral engagement, Malik said dialogue was possible only when different perspectives and civilisations came together.

A first since Operation Sindoor

The visit comes as India hosts the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum, which has brought together representatives from several SCO member countries, including China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Musadik Malik's participation marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since Operation Sindoor. It is also the first time in three years that a Pakistani minister has attended an event hosted in India.

The forum will focus on four broad themes, including civilisational and cultural expressions, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts. Discussions will explore the shared cultural and historical heritage of SCO member countries.

Pakistan's participation comes amid strained bilateral relations. India has maintained that dialogue and terrorism cannot go hand in hand in its bilateral engagement with Pakistan. However, both countries continue to invite each other to multilateral platforms where they are fellow members.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read:

'Cultural connectivity strongest guarantee for global peace': PM Modi at first SCO dialogue forum