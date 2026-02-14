Container lorry crushes car at high speed: Software engineer killed on Chittoor-Bengaluru Highway.

Bengaluru:

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old software engineer when a speeding container lorry toppled onto his car at Iruvaram Cross on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway Friday morning (February 13).

Victim's routine commute turns fatal

Anudeep, from Ramapuram village in Gudipala mandal near Chittoor, had just left home en route to his workplace in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Minutes into his journey, disaster struck as the lorry ahead veered sharply right, causing its container to detach and slam onto his vehicle, crushing both instantly.

Police response and driver detained

Local police rushed to the spot, registering a case against the lorry driver, who has been taken into custody. Preliminary investigations point to high speed as the primary cause, with authorities probing further for mechanical faults or negligence. Eyewitnesses described the lorry leaning precariously before the catastrophic fall.

Truck driver burnt alive in Ramgarh collision

A container truck driver from West Bengal was charred to death in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday after his vehicle collided with a trailer and burst into flames on NH-33, police reported.

Fiery crash in Chuttupalu Valley

The accident unfolded in the treacherous Chuttupalu Valley when the speeding truck, likely due to brake failure, slammed into the trailer ahead. Two fire tenders rushed to battle the inferno, and once doused, a charred body was recovered from the cabin—presumed to be the driver from Malda district.

Family contact and vehicle probe underway

Authorities are reaching out to the driver's family while notifying the truck's owner, registered in Hyderabad. Ramgarh police station in-charge Naveen Prakash Pandey confirmed the grim details, with investigations focusing on mechanical failure as the trigger.

Fatal mishap in Palamu

In a separate incident near Dr Rajendra Prasad Golambar in Palamu's Medininagar, 65-year-old Ashok Paswan from Dumi village was fatally run over by a truck while at the market. Rushed to Medinirai Medical College & Hospital, he succumbed to injuries; the truck was impounded and driver detained, said Town police station head Jyoti Lal Rajwar.