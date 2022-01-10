Contacts of Covid patients don't need to be tested unless identified as high risk, says Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 infected patients inside the Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi.

In fresh advisory for testing COVID samples, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the contacts of Covid patients do not need testing unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities.

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.

Earlier in the day, during the meeting with health ministers of 5 States & one UT, the Union health minister advised them to ensure that all kinds of Oxygen infrastructure be checked such that it is in a functional/operational state, sources said.

"Let there be no lapses in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic. A holistic synergy between Centre and States is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said.

"States advised to undertake a regular review of health infrastructure strengthening, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on widespread awareness regarding available infrastructure and healthcare services," the Union Health Ministry said.

