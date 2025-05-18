Constitution of India supreme, its 3 pillars hold equal importance: CJI BR Gavai BR Gavai expressed his happiness over the nation's progress, stating that India has not only become stronger but has also advanced socially and economically, and continues to move forward on these fronts.

Mumbai:

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday emphasised that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the Constitution of India was supreme and its pillars must work together. Justice Gavai, who was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India earlier this week, addressed his felicitation ceremony and the state lawyers' conference organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

"Neither the judiciary nor the executive and the Parliament is supreme, but it is the Constitution of India which is supreme, and all the three wings have to work as per the Constitution," he said.

All three pillars of Constitution are equal: CJI

He emphasised that the basic structure of the country remains strong and that all three pillars of the Constitution hold equal importance. "All the organs of the Constitution must reciprocate and show due respect to each other," he stated. During the event, a book highlighting 50 notable judgments delivered by Justice Gavai was also released.

Will do my best to uphold rule of law: CJI Gavai

CJI Gavai highlighted his determination to ensure that the constitutional guarantees reach every section of Indian society. "The only thing I can say is that whatever short period that I have, I will do my best to stand by my oath to uphold the rule of law, to uphold the Constitution of India," he said.

Justice Gavai added that he would strive to connect with the most common citizens of the country, aiming to realize the Constitution's vision of "social and economic equality along with political equality."

Reflecting on his nearly four-decade-long legal career, the Chief Justice shared heartfelt memories that showcased his deep bond with the legal fraternity. "From 1985 to 2023, I was a member of the Bar, and after my retirement in November 2025, I will be one again. This is like a family celebration for me," he said.

(With PTI inputs)