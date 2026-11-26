Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that every BJP-ruled state would implement the law in the coming days. He also accused the opposition of defaming the Constitution, citing the suspension of fundamental rights and the imprisonment of senior leaders during the Emergency.

Addressing a gathering on Constitution Day, Shah said the UCC was included in the Directive Principles of State Policy by the framers of the Constitution and argued that every citizen, irrespective of religion, should have the right to live under a uniform law.

"Our Constitution framers included the UCC in our Directive Principles. Every single citizen in this country, irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi, must get the right to live under one uniform law. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion, which your party, Rahul ji, outright rejects," Shah said.

He added, "Today I have come to state with clarity that in the coming days, wherever there are BJP-ruled governments, we are going to implement the UCC."

Shah also accused the opposition of defaming the Constitution, recalling the 18-month Emergency when fundamental rights were suspended and several senior leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, were imprisoned.

Amit Shah on constitutional values

He said respecting the Constitution was a proud responsibility of every Indian and stressed the need to instil its spirit and values among citizens, particularly the youth.

Shah said November 26, 1949, marked the beginning of a new journey for the country. Recalling the 90-year-long freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947, he said countless freedom fighters laid down their lives to secure India's independence.

"Respecting the Constitution is a very important and proud responsibility for all of us Indians. However, it is unfortunate that after Independence, an attempt was made to treat the Constitution merely as a guidebook for running the government, and the process of instilling and strengthening its spirit among the country's adolescents, youth, and citizens was forgotten," Shah said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in 2015 that November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Day to ensure that the highest values of the Constitution reached every school, college and citizen.

Shah also paid tribute to freedom fighters who gave up their homes, businesses, careers and education to contribute to the country's struggle for independence.

"Many freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Mother India with a smile, while countless others abandoned everything they had to work tirelessly for the liberation of this great nation," he said.

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